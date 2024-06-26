Baby on board: Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy, see post

Television celebrity and Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary have revealed they are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the couple uploaded a combined Instagram post featuring a red toy car alongside his own car. They wrote a note along with a symbolic message.

Speculation about Yuvika's pregnancy began earlier this year when Prince Narula hinted at their baby's coming. During a guest visit on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, the former Bigg Boss winner was asked about their plans to have a child.

Prince is well-known for shows such as Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, and Roadies. Yuvika, on the other hand, is most recognized for her part in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Om Shanti Om'. She also rose to prominence after appearing on 'Bigg Boss 9' and in 'Nach Baliye 9', in which she and her husband were crowned winners.

