Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Baby on board: Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy, see post

    On Tuesday, Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary uploaded a combined Instagram post featuring a red toy car alongside his own car.

    Baby on board: Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy, see post RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

    Television celebrity and Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary have revealed they are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the couple uploaded a combined Instagram post featuring a red toy car alongside his own car. They wrote a note along with a symbolic message. 

    The post

    The pregnancy

    Speculation about Yuvika's pregnancy began earlier this year when Prince Narula hinted at their baby's coming. During a guest visit on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, the former Bigg Boss winner was asked about their plans to have a child. 

    Prince, Yuvika's professional front

    Prince is well-known for shows such as Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, and Roadies. Yuvika, on the other hand, is most recognized for her part in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Om Shanti Om'. She also rose to prominence after appearing on 'Bigg Boss 9' and in 'Nach Baliye 9', in which she and her husband were crowned winners.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 9:15 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Infertility in men: Why male infertility is on the rise? Tips to better your chances through IVF RBA

    Infertility in men: Why male infertility is on the rise? Tips to better your chances through IVF

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Actress shares photos and pens down strong note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

    Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer wedding: Actress shares photos, pens down note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

    Are Trisha Krishnan, Vijay in live-in relationship? Netizens have PROOF of them secretly dating RKK

    Are Trisha Krishnan, Vijay in live-in relationship? Netizens have PROOF of them secretly dating

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh's film

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka tourists allege physical assault extortion by Goa forest department at Sural falls near Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka tourists allege physical assault, extortion by Goa forest dept at Sural falls near Belagavi

    Petrol diesel price on June 26: Check city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on June 26: Check city-wise rates

    Om Birla vs K Suresh: First election for Lok Sabha Speaker post in nearly 50 years gcw

    Om Birla vs K Suresh: Rare election for Lok Sabha Speaker post today in nearly 50 years

    Kerala: Second year MBBS student found hanging in Palakkad Medical College anr

    Kerala: Second-year MBBS student found hanging in Palakkad Medical College

    Sonakshi Sinha gets THIS Rs 2 crore gift from husband Zaheer Iqbal RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha gets THIS Rs 2 crore gift from husband Zaheer Iqbal

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon