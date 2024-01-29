Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr G. Parameshwar, appeals for Namma Metro extension to Tumkur, urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate the Detailed Project Report. He emphasizes the importance of state and central government approvals, particularly for Public-Private Partnership. Parameshwar also addresses Smart City progress, funds for city wards, school development, and Hemavati water release.

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur
    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr G. Parameshwar, has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the extension of the Namma Metro project to Tumkur. Speaking to reporters in Tumkur, Parameshwar highlighted the importance of this metro rail project and emphasized the need for prompt action.

    Parameshwar disclosed that he has formally requested the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, and the Home Minister to initiate the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed metro rail project in Tumkur. He stressed that the state government's approval is vital, and the necessary permissions from the central government must be secured, especially if Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investments are involved.

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

    The Home Minister also shed light on the Smart City initiative, revealing that only six wards in the city have been designated as smart cities, with 29 still pending approval. He conveyed his intention to urge the Chief Minister for additional funds to accelerate the development of these pending wards.

    To boost the overall development of Tumkur, Parameshwar mentioned a proposed allocation of 500 crore rupees solely for the development of city wards. Additionally, he expressed his commitment to allocate 85 crores for the improvement of facilities such as compounds, toilets, playgrounds, and other basic amenities in a thousand schools across the district.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL imposes Rs 500 fine to beggar found begging inside Namma Metro

    Parameshwar further outlined plans to request the CM for increased funding to introduce science, technical degree courses, and degrees in fields such as cybercrime and economics. He emphasized the completion of development work in some schools, providing well-equipped facilities to enhance the quality of education.

    Turning to water resources, Parameshwar noted that only 15 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of Hemavati water has been received so far. He pledged to request the release of the remaining water by the end of the current month or the middle of the following month. Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, overseeing the Hassan district, was identified as a key figure in facilitating this process.

