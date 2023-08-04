Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pro-Kannada organizations in Bengaluru oppose the proposed metro rail connection between Bommasandra and Hosur, fearing it may threaten Kannadigas' identity. They argue that extending the Bengaluru Metro into Tamil Nadu could lead to job competition and cultural concerns. Tensions between the two states further fuel the resistance.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Pro-Kannada organizations in Bengaluru are opposing the proposed metro rail connection between Bommasandra and Hosur, connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The project was proposed by the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL).

    The protestors have issued warnings to the state government, threatening huge protests if the project moves forward. The proposed metro line is an extension of the Bengaluru Metro into Tamil Nadu, which has sparked a backlash among the activists.

    Metro line between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu; tender opens September 1

    The main concern raised by the protestors is that the project could threaten the identity of Kannadigas. They argue that the Chennai Metro Railways Ltd. showed little concern for Kannadigas, as the pilot project for extending Bengaluru Metro towards Hosur was not well-received by the organizations.

    The activists believe that if the project is approved, it will make it easier for Tamilians to enter Karnataka, which they fear could affect the existence of Kannadigas in Bengaluru. They also criticize Chennai-based IT companies for not providing job opportunities to Kannadigas residing in Tamil Nadu.

    The activists draw parallels with the contentious Kaveri and Mekedatu issues, highlighting the tense relationship between the two states. They urge Karnataka not to entertain the metro extension proposal as a response to these historical disputes.

    Railway activist Krishanapasad emphasizes that the Bengaluru Metro should remain confined to Bengaluru, and extending it to Hosur is unnecessary. They argue that Hosur has already benefited from the proximity to Bengaluru's facilities, yet the local job opportunities and industrial projects predominantly remain in Tamil Nadu.

    Karnataka to pass condemnation resolution against TN for objecting Mekedatu project

    Praveen Shetty, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, voices his opposition, citing past incidents where Tamil Nadu had appealed to make Bengaluru a Union Territory and opposed the Mekedatu project. He firmly expresses the stance against welcoming the proposed metro project.

    Senior Kannada activist Vaatal Nagaraj says, “Hosur belongs to Karnataka, and the project should be dropped. I will talk with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to emphasize the community's opposition to the metro extension”

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
