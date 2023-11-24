Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BMRCL imposes Rs 500 fine to beggar found begging inside Namma Metro

    BMRCL took action against a man posing as a deaf-mute, caught begging in Bengaluru's metro. Mallikarjun (20) faced penalties for distributing notes seeking money, resulting in a ₹500 fine under Section 59 of the Metro Act. Despite hospital verification confirming his status, his actions were deemed disruptive, prompting the penalty.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL imposes Rs 500 fine to beggar found begging inside Namma Metro vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials have taken action against an individual caught begging while posing as deaf and mute within the metro system. Mallikarjun (20), hailing from Koppal, faced a penalty in what marks the first instance of such action within the metro network. 

    The incident unfolded when Mallikarjun initially purchased a one-day metro card worth ₹150 at Yeswantpur station, later adding ₹50 to it. However, he resorted to begging by distributing notes in Kannada and English, feigning as a deaf-mute person seeking assistance. A vigilant passenger reported this to metro security personnel, prompting alerts across all stations.

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

    Around an hour later, at Yeshwantpur station, Mallikarjun attempted to return the card but was arrested. Upon inspection, he was found with ₹960 in his possession. Subsequently, BMRCL staff escorted him to Malleswaram KC General Hospital for verification, which confirmed his status as deaf and mute.

    BMRCL registered a case against Mallikarjun under Section 59 of the Metro Act, citing disruption to passengers. The corporation imposed a fine of ₹500 in response to the beggar's actions within the metro premises.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Kambala: Alternative routes and Traffic guidelines released for commuters; see details here vkp

    Bengaluru Kambala: Alternative routes and traffic guidelines released for commuters; see details here

    Karnataka: Will Bidadi smart city be included in Greater BDA? read this vkp

    Karnataka: Will Bidadi smart city be included in Greater BDA? read this

    Karnataka: Former Minister Aravind Limbavali urges govt to retrieve missing caste census report vkp

    Karnataka: Former Minister Aravind Limbavali urges govt to retrieve missing caste census report

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Bengaluru Traffic alert: Massive congestion expected on Bellary road ahead of Bengaluru Kambala vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic alert: Massive congestion expected on Bellary road ahead of Bengaluru Kambala

    Recent Stories

    Holiday to A Christmas Prince: 7 Hollywood movies to watch in December ATG

    Holiday to A Christmas Prince: 7 Hollywood movies to watch in December

    Chaaver: Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan starrer starts streaming on THIS platform rkn

    Chaaver: Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan starrer starts streaming on THIS platform

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue operation halted as auger machine hits snag gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation halted as auger machine hits snag

    Rajouri encounter Sachin was to get married on December 8, now family and village await soldier mortal remains

    Rajouri encounter: Sachin was to get married on Dec 8, now family and village await soldier's mortal remains

    China says no unusual virus behind rising pneumonia cases after WHO seeks details gcw

    China says no 'unusual' virus behind rising pneumonia cases after WHO seeks details

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon