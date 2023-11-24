Bengaluru: BMRCL imposes Rs 500 fine to beggar found begging inside Namma Metro

BMRCL took action against a man posing as a deaf-mute, caught begging in Bengaluru's metro. Mallikarjun (20) faced penalties for distributing notes seeking money, resulting in a ₹500 fine under Section 59 of the Metro Act. Despite hospital verification confirming his status, his actions were deemed disruptive, prompting the penalty.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials have taken action against an individual caught begging while posing as deaf and mute within the metro system. Mallikarjun (20), hailing from Koppal, faced a penalty in what marks the first instance of such action within the metro network.

The incident unfolded when Mallikarjun initially purchased a one-day metro card worth ₹150 at Yeswantpur station, later adding ₹50 to it. However, he resorted to begging by distributing notes in Kannada and English, feigning as a deaf-mute person seeking assistance. A vigilant passenger reported this to metro security personnel, prompting alerts across all stations.



Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

Around an hour later, at Yeshwantpur station, Mallikarjun attempted to return the card but was arrested. Upon inspection, he was found with ₹960 in his possession. Subsequently, BMRCL staff escorted him to Malleswaram KC General Hospital for verification, which confirmed his status as deaf and mute.

BMRCL registered a case against Mallikarjun under Section 59 of the Metro Act, citing disruption to passengers. The corporation imposed a fine of ₹500 in response to the beggar's actions within the metro premises.