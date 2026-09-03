A man was allegedly caught secretly recording women as they exercised at Bengaluru’s Agara Lake near HSR Layout on Wednesday.

A man was allegedly caught secretly recording women as they exercised at Bengaluru’s Agara Lake near HSR Layout on Wednesday. The incident came to light when one of the women reportedly noticed a man filming them on his mobile phone. She confronted him, prompting other regular joggers and visitors at the lake to intervene.

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When the group allegedly checked the man’s phone, they reportedly discovered videos of women, raising serious concerns that they had been recorded without their knowledge or consent.

The man was identified as Golden Kumar, a resident of Sarjapura Road. Locals reportedly confronted Kumar over the alleged act, following which he is said to have apologised and even allegedly fallen at the woman’s feet while pleading for forgiveness.

The matter was later brought to the attention of the police, with a complaint filed against Kumar at the HSR Layout police station.

A senior police officer said, “The people who approached us with a complaint asked us to warn the suspect and deleted the videos from his mobile when he was confronted. We are not sure what kind of videos he had recorded, if he had recorded them obscenely and had bad intentions.”

The complaint has been treated as a petition as the woman and others who approached the police were reportedly not insisting on an FIR.

However, police said they will summon Kumar and question him about the circumstances surrounding the alleged recording. Further action will be taken based on the findings, the officer added.