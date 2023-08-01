Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to launch the highly-anticipated Gruha Jyothi scheme on August 5. The grand launch of the scheme will take place at the prestigious NV Grounds in Kalaburgi.

'Gruha Jyothi' scheme aims to provide free electricity to households consuming up to 200 units of electricity. Under this scheme, eligible households will be able to reap the benefits of electricity without any financial burden.

Briefing the media, Energy Minister K J George shared details of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. The event will be graced by Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, among others. The Gruha Jyothi scheme will impact a staggering 1.42 crore households by August 2023. Individuals who submitted their applications prior to July 27 will now be eligible to receive a benefit on their electricity consumption for the month of July 2023. This benefit is set to be implemented starting from August 2023.

According to the Energy Minister, the scheme boasts a multitude of advantages, encompassing lower electricity expenses, an enhanced standard of living, advancements in household development, and a focus on long-term sustainability.

Existing Bhagya Jyothi/Kuteera Jyothi and Amrutha Jyothi beneficiaries will be linked to the newly-launched Gruha Jyothi scheme. Individuals have the opportunity to submit their applications at any given moment, subsequently reaping the benefits starting from the following month.

Minister George revealed that out of the staggering 1.42 crore applicants, a significant portion of approximately 18 lakh were received from beneficiaries who are already enrolled in various existing schemes such as Bhagya Jyothi, Kuteera Jyothi, and Amrut Jyothi.

Beneficiaries of the Kuteera Jyothi plan will now receive 53 units and an additional 10% electricity free each month, while those of the Amrutha Jyothi scheme would receive 75 units and an additional 10% power free, according to the Karnataka government's Gruha Jyothi scheme.

A one-year average computation process was used to estimate the monthly electricity consumption of 2.14 crore home customers. Using the average consumption for the fiscal year 2022-2023, monthly usage will be determined for each consumer by adding 10% to their average use. The maximum free electricity usage cap, however, is set at 200 units.

The household consumer does not have to pay any fee if the fixed average unit of electricity consumption per household is less than 200 units. If the unit is used more frequently than usual, only the extra unit will be charged. However, if more than 200 units are used, the entire amount must be paid.