    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians playoff dreams dented after defeat to Delhi Capitals: Here's the updated points table

    In a crucial IPL 2024 encounter, Mumbai Indians suffered a setback to their playoff aspirations with a 10-run loss against Delhi Capitals. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

    Mumbai Indians faced a significant setback in their quest for an IPL 2024 playoff spot, suffering a 10-run defeat against Delhi Capitals. Despite a valiant effort from Tilak Varma and Tim David, MI fell short as DC posted a formidable total of 257/4, powered by explosive innings from Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs. With only 6 points from 9 matches and a Net Run Rate of -0.261, MI finds themselves in a precarious position. Meanwhile, DC's victory propels them to the fifth position with 10 points from 10 matches.

    The loss leaves MI still in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs, but they must win all remaining matches to stand a chance. Accumulating 16 points from their last 5 games could potentially secure a spot in the Top 4, though qualification is not guaranteed. MI may need favourable outcomes in other matches to bolster their playoff aspirations.

    Reflecting on the match, MI captain Hardik Pandya acknowledged the evolving nature of the game and identified areas for improvement, particularly in seizing opportunities during crucial phases. Despite the defeat, Pandya praised Fraser-McGurk's fearless batting display, highlighting the significance of youthful exuberance in high-pressure situations.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Dropping Prithvi Shaw's raises eyebrows; Animated discussion with Ricky Ponting fuels speculation

