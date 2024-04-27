Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals edge past Mumbai Indians in thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

    In an electrifying IPL 2024 clash, Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians, powered by Jake Fraser-McGurk's explosive batting display and Rasikh Salam Dar's stellar bowling performance.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals clinched victory over Mumbai Indians by 10 runs, propelled by Jake Fraser-McGurk's explosive innings and Rasikh Salam Dar's superb bowling spell. Despite a strong start to their chase of 258, MI faltered as wickets fell in quick succession. Tilak Varma attempted to steer the innings with a valiant effort, scoring 63 runs, while skipper Hardik Pandya contributed 46 runs. Suryakumar Yadav added 26 runs to the total for MI. However, DC's Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar Salam proved instrumental, claiming three wickets each. Earlier, Jake Fraser-McGurk's blistering 84 off 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' solid 48 off 25 balls set the foundation for DC's imposing total.

    The Mumbai Indians' chase got off to a shaky start, losing three wickets within the powerplay while amassing 65 runs. However, Tilak Varma's resilient innings at number 4 steadied the ship, anchoring the innings till the final over. A crucial partnership of 71 runs between Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya (46 off 24) provided some hope for MI.

    Despite a quickfire 37 off 17 balls from Tim David, it was Rasikh Salam who turned the tide in favour of Delhi Capitals with his impactful performance, claiming figures of 3/34 in 4 overs. Mukesh Kumar, despite being expensive, showcased composure in the final over, conceding 25 runs and finishing with figures of 3/59.

    Khaleel Ahmed also impressed with the ball, registering figures of 2/45 in his 4 overs. However, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (0/47 in 3) and Axar Patel (0/24 in 2) failed to make an impact, conceding runs without taking wickets.

    Tilak Varma fought hard, scoring a commendable 63 off 32 deliveries, including four fours and an equal number of sixes, before being run out on the first delivery of the final over. With this victory, Delhi Capitals ascend to the 5th position in the points table, while Mumbai Indians find themselves languishing at number 9.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
