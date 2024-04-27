Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Dropping Prithvi Shaw's raises eyebrows; Animated discussion with Ricky Ponting fuels speculation

    Prithvi Shaw's exclusion from the Delhi Capitals lineup for the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians has triggered speculation, especially after an animated discussion with coach Ricky Ponting.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 11:49 PM IST

    Prithvi Shaw had an animated conversation with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has sparked speculation after the star opener was dropped for the match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Delhi Capitals displayed a formidable batting performance against Mumbai Indians, with Jake Fraser-McGurk leading the charge alongside Tristan Stubbs and Shai Shope. Their collective effort propelled DC to a massive total of 257/4 in 20 overs. Despite a close contest, MI fell short, managing only 247/9 in their allotted overs. The victory elevated DC to the fifth position on the points table.

    Shaw's omission from the playing XI raised eyebrows, highlighting his recent struggles in IPL 2024. In seven matches, he amassed 185 runs at an average of 26.43 and a strike-rate of 162.28. His animated conversation with Ponting before the match further fueled speculations about his future with the team.

    Addressing his IPL journey, Shaw expressed his determination to excel, stating, "I don't know about this year but in every IPL, they expect me to whack every ball." He emphasized his focus on playing smart cricket and contributing to the team's success, reflecting on the challenges he faces after returning from injury.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals clinch convincing 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
