Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Neha Hiremath murder: 'Fight Krodha, Kamma until you kill it' - Hubballi student's message to men (WATCH)

    In the wake of the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, a young woman brutally stabbed to death on the campus of BVB Engineering College in Hubballi, Karnataka, a poignant image emerged, igniting conversations across social media platforms.

    Neha Hiremath murder: 'Fight Krodha, Kamma until you kill it' - Hubballi student's message to men (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    In the wake of the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, a young woman brutally stabbed to death on the campus of BVB Engineering College in Hubballi, Karnataka, a poignant image emerged, igniting conversations across social media platforms. A video captured a solitary figure, a young man, standing resolute in front of the institution, holding a placard bearing a powerful message has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

    The placard held by the man standing in front of the college read: "If you are man/guy then you have two devils inside you, Krodha (anger) and Kamma (lust). Fight it until you kill it. Hare Krishna."

    On April 18th, tragedy struck when 23-year-old Neha, the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a councilor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was fatally stabbed on the premises of BVB College. The perpetrator was identified as Fayaz Khondunaik, a former classmate of Neha's.

    The CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when Fayaz repeatedly stabbed Neha before fleeing the scene. Following intensive police efforts, Fayaz was apprehended. The heinous act triggered widespread outrage and sparked protests throughout Karnataka.

    On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Neha Hiremath’s house and offered condolences to her family members.

    “Already I have said that I strongly condemn Neha Hiremath’s murder. I have assigned the case to the CID for a detailed investigation,” Siddaramaiah said. “Along with that we will constitute a special court (to try the case). Special court specifically for this case, to ensure maximum punishment is given to the accused as per the IPC provision,” he added.

    Also read: Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    In response to the BJP's call for a CBI investigation, the chief minister accused the party of politicizing the matter. “Did the BJP ever give any case to the CBI when they were in power in Karnataka? Show me just one case. During my previous term as chief minister I had assigned many cases to the CBI,” Siddaramaiah said.

    “We will be with them (Hiremaths). I pray for her soul to rest in peace,” the chief minister added.

    Neha's father, Niranjan Hiremath, expressed gratitude towards Siddaramaiah and state Law Minister H K Patil for swiftly responding to the request. He acknowledged their efforts in establishing a special court to handle the case and transferring the investigation to the CID. Niranjan also mentioned that Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala assured him of justice within 90 days, with a maximum delay of 120 days if necessary.

    “I demand capital punishment for the accused,” Hiremath said.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported vkp

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported

    BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion' vkp

    BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion'

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka sees 50.93% voter turnout by 3 PM in 14 constituencies

    Indian Cricket legends Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble turn up to cast votes; stir social media frenzy (WATCH) vkp

    'Simplicity personified': Netizens say as Cricket legend Rahul Dravid casts vote standing in line (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka records 22.34% voter turnout till 11 am

    Recent Stories

    Kerala nurse found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chennai Central Railway Station; probe begins

    Kerala nurse found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chennai Central Railway Station; probe begins

    Nainital forest fire: Helicopters, Army pressed into action as dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) AJR

    Nainital forest fire: Helicopters, Army pressed into action as dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    How much time did Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma spend in 6 months of their marriage? Number of days will SHOCK you RKK

    How much time did Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spend in 6 months of marriage? Number of days will SHOCK you

    Sri Lanka hands management of $209 million China-built airport to Indian and Russian companies snt

    Sri Lanka hands management of $209 million China-built airport to Indian and Russian companies

    THIS state in India has highest post office in the world rkn

    THIS state in India has highest post office in the world

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon