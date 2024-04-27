Neha Hiremath murder: 'Fight Krodha, Kamma until you kill it' - Hubballi student's message to men (WATCH)

In the wake of the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, a young woman brutally stabbed to death on the campus of BVB Engineering College in Hubballi, Karnataka, a poignant image emerged, igniting conversations across social media platforms.

In the wake of the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, a young woman brutally stabbed to death on the campus of BVB Engineering College in Hubballi, Karnataka, a poignant image emerged, igniting conversations across social media platforms. A video captured a solitary figure, a young man, standing resolute in front of the institution, holding a placard bearing a powerful message has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

The placard held by the man standing in front of the college read: "If you are man/guy then you have two devils inside you, Krodha (anger) and Kamma (lust). Fight it until you kill it. Hare Krishna."

On April 18th, tragedy struck when 23-year-old Neha, the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a councilor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was fatally stabbed on the premises of BVB College. The perpetrator was identified as Fayaz Khondunaik, a former classmate of Neha's.

The CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when Fayaz repeatedly stabbed Neha before fleeing the scene. Following intensive police efforts, Fayaz was apprehended. The heinous act triggered widespread outrage and sparked protests throughout Karnataka.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Neha Hiremath’s house and offered condolences to her family members.

“Already I have said that I strongly condemn Neha Hiremath’s murder. I have assigned the case to the CID for a detailed investigation,” Siddaramaiah said. “Along with that we will constitute a special court (to try the case). Special court specifically for this case, to ensure maximum punishment is given to the accused as per the IPC provision,” he added.

In response to the BJP's call for a CBI investigation, the chief minister accused the party of politicizing the matter. “Did the BJP ever give any case to the CBI when they were in power in Karnataka? Show me just one case. During my previous term as chief minister I had assigned many cases to the CBI,” Siddaramaiah said.

“We will be with them (Hiremaths). I pray for her soul to rest in peace,” the chief minister added.

Neha's father, Niranjan Hiremath, expressed gratitude towards Siddaramaiah and state Law Minister H K Patil for swiftly responding to the request. He acknowledged their efforts in establishing a special court to handle the case and transferring the investigation to the CID. Niranjan also mentioned that Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala assured him of justice within 90 days, with a maximum delay of 120 days if necessary.

“I demand capital punishment for the accused,” Hiremath said.

