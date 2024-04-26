BREAKING: BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion'

Tejasvi Surya, BJP candidate in Bengaluru South, faces action for soliciting votes based on religion. A complaint under IPC Section 123(3) was filed over a video showcasing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Karnataka's CEO confirmed the complaint, casting a shadow over Surya's electoral campaign.

The Election Commission has taken action against Tejasvi Surya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency. Surya stands accused of soliciting votes based on religious grounds, a violation of electoral regulations.

The case against Tejasvi Surya was registered at the Jayanagar police station under Section 123(3) of the Indian Penal Code, about soliciting votes based on religion. The complaint stemmed from a video shared on his social media platform, X. Tejasvi Surya, who is seeking re-election in the Bangalore South Constituency, is facing opposition from Soumya Reddy of the Indian National Congress.

The incident unfolded amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, with 14 constituencies, including Bengaluru, going to the polls. Karnataka's general election is scheduled in two phases, on April 26th and May 7th.

In the contentious video, Surya showcased the recently constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, attributing its fruition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged voters to support the BJP for the preservation of "Bharatiyata" (Indianness). The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) confirmed the filing of a complaint against Tejasvi Surya for his alleged violation of electoral conduct. In a statement posted on X, the CEO highlighted the seriousness of the matter.

Tejasvi Surya, the incumbent MP from Bangalore South, has been a prominent figure in Karnataka's political landscape. However, this recent controversy has cast a shadow over his electoral campaign.

