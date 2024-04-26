Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion'

    Tejasvi Surya, BJP candidate in Bengaluru South, faces action for soliciting votes based on religion. A complaint under IPC Section 123(3) was filed over a video showcasing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Karnataka's CEO confirmed the complaint, casting a shadow over Surya's electoral campaign.

    BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    The Election Commission has taken action against Tejasvi Surya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency. Surya stands accused of soliciting votes based on religious grounds, a violation of electoral regulations.

    The case against Tejasvi Surya was registered at the Jayanagar police station under Section 123(3) of the Indian Penal Code, about soliciting votes based on religion. The complaint stemmed from a video shared on his social media platform, X. Tejasvi Surya, who is seeking re-election in the Bangalore South Constituency, is facing opposition from Soumya Reddy of the Indian National Congress.

    The incident unfolded amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, with 14 constituencies, including Bengaluru, going to the polls. Karnataka's general election is scheduled in two phases, on April 26th and May 7th.

    In the contentious video, Surya showcased the recently constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, attributing its fruition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged voters to support the BJP for the preservation of "Bharatiyata" (Indianness). The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) confirmed the filing of a complaint against Tejasvi Surya for his alleged violation of electoral conduct. In a statement posted on X, the CEO highlighted the seriousness of the matter.

    Tejasvi Surya, the incumbent MP from Bangalore South, has been a prominent figure in Karnataka's political landscape. However, this recent controversy has cast a shadow over his electoral campaign.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported vkp

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported

    Delhi BJP corporators celebrate with Haryanvi song, plead for PM Modi's return at MCD bhawan (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi: BJP corporators celebrate with Haryanvi song, plead for PM Modi's return at MCD bhawan (WATCH)

    West Bengal: CBI raids house in Sandeshkali, finds arms and bombs in connection to ED attack case AJR

    West Bengal: CBI raids house in Sandeshkali, finds arms and bombs in connection to ED attack case

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in three districts till April 28; Check anr

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in three districts till April 28; Check

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka sees 50.93% voter turnout by 3 PM in 14 constituencies

    Recent Stories

    Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars RBA

    Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars

    Operation Menai Bridge King Charles funeral plans being regularly updated after cancer diagnosis report gcw

    King Charles’ funeral plans 'being regularly updated' after cancer diagnosis: Report

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported vkp

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported

    Kerala Porotta to Fish Fry-7 popular street food in Kochi RBA EAI

    Kerala Porotta to Fish Fry-7 popular street food in Kochi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting from Kannauj declares assets gcw

    LS Polls 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav DECLARES assets

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon