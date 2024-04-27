IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals clinch convincing 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants

Captain Sanju Samson seals the deal in style as Rajasthan Royals successfully chase down a challenging target of 197 runs in just 19 overs, securing a convincing 7-wicket victory with an over to spare. This win marks Rajasthan Royals' eighth triumph in nine matches, maintaining their flawless record of four wins out of four on the road. Their exceptional performance tonight outshone Lucknow Super Giants, deserving every bit of the victory.

In pursuit of 197 runs, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start in the powerplay, with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal displaying fluent strokeplay. While Buttler contributed 34 runs and Jaiswal added 24 to the scoreboard, Riyan Parag managed 14 runs. However, it was skipper Sanju Samson who stole the show with an unbeaten 71 off just 33 balls, leading from the front. Dhruv Jurel provided crucial support with his unbeaten 52 off 34 balls, playing a defining innings. The chase was efficiently completed in 19 overs, with LSG bowlers conceding 4 extras.

LSG's bowlers faced a tough evening, striving hard but with little fortune. Yash Thakur, Marcus Stoinis, and Amit Mishra managed to claim one wicket each, but their efforts were not enough to derail Rajasthan Royals' charge. The erratic use of bowlers by LSG raises questions about their strategy, and their defeat was well-deserved.

In the first innings, LSG, put into bat by RR, witnessed Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis departing cheaply. However, skipper KL Rahul led the fight with an impressive 76 off 48 balls, ably supported by Deepak Hooda's brisk 50 off 31 balls. Nicholas Pooran endured a rare failure, managing just 11 runs, while Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 18* off 13 balls and Krunal Pandya scored 15* off 11 balls. LSG posted a competitive total of 196/5 in 20 overs, aided by 18 extras.

Sandeep Sharma emerged as the standout bowler for LSG, clinching figures of 2/31 in 4 overs, supported by Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed one wicket each. Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal remained wicketless for the first time this season.

With this impressive victory, Rajasthan Royals notch their eighth win of the season, accumulating 16 points. Stay tuned for the post-match presentations.

