Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that due to implementing five guarantees, there won't be any government development this year. Congress MLAs expressed discontent, but leaders denied party rift. Budget allocation for welfare schemes led to increased debt and revenue shortfall.

The recent developments in the Karnataka state have led the Congress government to issue a statement. The past two days were embarrassing for the government as some of the Congress MLAs had complained against the ministers, stating that they were not working properly. They even said that the ministers were not responding properly in their regions.



Rumours are being spread that there is discontent in the party, in the state. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister have denied these rumours. To discuss a few political strategies, the MLAs have called upon a meeting to discuss the issues and measures.

DSK explained that due to the implementation of the five guarantees, the state government cannot allocate funds for the development of the regions currently, and the MLAs should understand the ongoing situation in Karnataka. He also accused the previous BJP government of emptying the state’s funds, for they called more tenders than necessary.



He added that there is a need of keeping their promises of implementing five guarantees in the state, as the people have voted for them for the cause. Therefore, the discontent MLAs should remain calm and observe the current crisis in the state.

The Congress government had announced the state budget and allocated Rs 35,000 crores for the Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Laxmi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi schemes for the welfare of the citizens. As a result, the debt was increased and the revenue fell short of 12,522 crores, said a report.