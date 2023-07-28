Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees

     

    Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that due to implementing five guarantees, there won't be any government development this year. Congress MLAs expressed discontent, but leaders denied party rift. Budget allocation for welfare schemes led to increased debt and revenue shortfall.

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that this year there will not be any development by the government due to the implementation of the five guarantees in the state. He urged the MLAs of the state government to understand the crisis in Karnataka and put a break on their high expectations.

    The recent developments in the Karnataka state have led the Congress government to issue a statement. The past two days were embarrassing for the government as some of the Congress MLAs had complained against the ministers, stating that they were not working properly. They even said that the ministers were not responding properly in their regions.

    Karnataka Monsoon: DyCM Shivakumar visits Bengaluru’s war room

    Rumours are being spread that there is discontent in the party, in the state. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister have denied these rumours. To discuss a few political strategies, the MLAs have called upon a meeting to discuss the issues and measures. 

    DSK explained that due to the implementation of the five guarantees, the state government cannot allocate funds for the development of the regions currently, and the MLAs should understand the ongoing situation in Karnataka. He also accused the previous BJP government of emptying the state’s funds, for they called more tenders than necessary.

    Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government

    He added that there is a need of keeping their promises of implementing five guarantees in the state, as the people have voted for them for the cause. Therefore, the discontent MLAs should remain calm and observe the current crisis in the state. 

    The Congress government had announced the state budget and allocated Rs 35,000 crores for the Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Laxmi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi schemes for the welfare of the citizens. As a result, the debt was increased and the revenue fell short of 12,522 crores, said a report.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka vkp

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin vkp

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity vkp

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Karnataka: Overspeeding car rams into biker and 2 school girls in Raichur; video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Overspeeding car rams into biker and 2 school girls in Raichur; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka vkp

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-339 28 July 2023: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-339 28 July 2023: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Cricket India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland osf

    India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland

    After Netflix Disney Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India Report gcw

    After Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar plans to limit password sharing in India: Report

    Emmy Awards POSTPONED To January amid double Hollywood strike; know DEETS ADC

    Emmy Awards POSTPONED To January amid double Hollywood strike; know DEETS

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon