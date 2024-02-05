Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Friends blackmail techie, extort Rs 65 lakh over obscene photos in Bengaluru

    A 26-year-old software engineer from Shimoga was extorted by his friends, Akshay and Bharat, who threatened to leak compromising photos. The victim paid a staggering Rs 65 lakh in multiple instalments, borrowing from friends and family. The extortionists involved a third party, Kavitha, expanding the scheme. A police investigation is ongoing.

    Friends blackmail techie, extort Rs 65 lakh over obscene photos in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    A 26-year-old software engineer from Shimoga fell victim to a heinous extortion plot orchestrated by his longtime friends, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 65 lakh. The distressing tale unfolded in the H.S.R. layout, with the victim filing a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

    The complainant, employed at a company on Ambedkar Road, identified the accused as Akshay Kumar and his elder brother Bharat, both residents of the H.S.R. layout. The FIR alleges that the accused exploited their long-standing friendship with the victim, threatening to leak private photos unless a hefty sum was paid.

    Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police

    According to the victim's account, Akshay and Bharat approached him, claiming that an unidentified person possessed compromising photos and intended to share them on social media. The accused demanded an initial payment of Rs 12 lakhs to suppress the photos, leaving the victim terrified.

    Fearful and coerced, the victim took a loan of Rs 11.20 lakhs, which he handed over to the alleged blackmailers. However, the ordeal did not end there, as the accused returned, asserting that the unknown person demanded more money. The victim, desperate to shield himself, borrowed an additional Rs 10 lakhs from the bank, handing it over to Akshay and Bharat.

    Unrelenting, the accused approached the victim once again, insisting on further payments to satisfy the mysterious blackmailer. This time, the victim borrowed Rs 4 lakhs from friends and Rs 8 lakhs from his father, amassing a total of Rs 12 lakhs to meet the demand.

    The extortion plot took an unexpected turn when Akshay's other friend, Kavitha, also got involved. Claiming that the mysterious individual sought more money, she coerced the victim into borrowing an additional Rs 5 lakhs, which was promptly handed over.

    Work from home fraud: Cybercriminals extort Rs 18 lakh from woman techie in Bengaluru

    The extortionists then expanded their scheme, reaching out to the victim's elder sister, fabricating a crisis and extracting Rs 12.20 lakhs from her. The accused further pressured the victim and his family, demanding an exorbitant Rs 15 lakhs to allegedly trace and trap the elusive blackmailer. In total, the victim, his sister, and his mother were coerced into paying Rs 15 lakhs.

    Growing suspicious of the escalating demands, the victim approached the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, where a complaint was lodged against Akshay and Bharat. An official investigation is now underway.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi vkp

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi

    Work from home fraud: Cybercriminals extort Rs 18 lakh from female techie in Bengaluru vkp

    Work from home fraud: Cybercriminals extort Rs 18 lakh from woman techie in Bengaluru

    BMTC identifies THESE three key routes to deploy double-decker buses in Bengaluru vkp

    BMTC identifies THESE three key routes to deploy double-decker buses in Bengaluru

    Kerala-based tourist drowns at Chelavara waterfalls in Coorg vkp

    Kerala-based tourist drowns at Chelavara waterfalls in Coorg

    Karnataka: Tractor overturns, claims lives of 4 pedestrians at Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Tractor overturns, claims lives of 4 pedestrians at Belagavi

    Recent Stories

    Explained Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? Why did Gujarat ATS arrest him from Mumbai?

    Explained: Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? Why did Gujarat ATS arrest him from Mumbai?

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology RBA

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi vkp

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal

    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category' ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category'

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon