Friends blackmail techie, extort Rs 65 lakh over obscene photos in Bengaluru

A 26-year-old software engineer from Shimoga was extorted by his friends, Akshay and Bharat, who threatened to leak compromising photos. The victim paid a staggering Rs 65 lakh in multiple instalments, borrowing from friends and family. The extortionists involved a third party, Kavitha, expanding the scheme. A police investigation is ongoing.

A 26-year-old software engineer from Shimoga fell victim to a heinous extortion plot orchestrated by his longtime friends, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 65 lakh. The distressing tale unfolded in the H.S.R. layout, with the victim filing a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

The complainant, employed at a company on Ambedkar Road, identified the accused as Akshay Kumar and his elder brother Bharat, both residents of the H.S.R. layout. The FIR alleges that the accused exploited their long-standing friendship with the victim, threatening to leak private photos unless a hefty sum was paid.



According to the victim's account, Akshay and Bharat approached him, claiming that an unidentified person possessed compromising photos and intended to share them on social media. The accused demanded an initial payment of Rs 12 lakhs to suppress the photos, leaving the victim terrified.

Fearful and coerced, the victim took a loan of Rs 11.20 lakhs, which he handed over to the alleged blackmailers. However, the ordeal did not end there, as the accused returned, asserting that the unknown person demanded more money. The victim, desperate to shield himself, borrowed an additional Rs 10 lakhs from the bank, handing it over to Akshay and Bharat.

Unrelenting, the accused approached the victim once again, insisting on further payments to satisfy the mysterious blackmailer. This time, the victim borrowed Rs 4 lakhs from friends and Rs 8 lakhs from his father, amassing a total of Rs 12 lakhs to meet the demand.



The extortion plot took an unexpected turn when Akshay's other friend, Kavitha, also got involved. Claiming that the mysterious individual sought more money, she coerced the victim into borrowing an additional Rs 5 lakhs, which was promptly handed over.



The extortionists then expanded their scheme, reaching out to the victim's elder sister, fabricating a crisis and extracting Rs 12.20 lakhs from her. The accused further pressured the victim and his family, demanding an exorbitant Rs 15 lakhs to allegedly trace and trap the elusive blackmailer. In total, the victim, his sister, and his mother were coerced into paying Rs 15 lakhs.

Growing suspicious of the escalating demands, the victim approached the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, where a complaint was lodged against Akshay and Bharat. An official investigation is now underway.