    Work from home fraud: Cybercriminals extort Rs 18 lakh from woman techie in Bengaluru

    Nisha Yadav, a 36-year-old engineer in Bengaluru, was scammed of Rs 18 lakhs in a work-from-home fraud. Cybercriminals, posing as Khadeem and Ashwini, lured her with tasks, extorting money. The cybercrime police are investigating the case to apprehend the culprits behind this deception.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    A 36-year-old woman engineer, Nisha Yadav, residing in HAL, Bengaluru, has fallen victim to a work-from-home scam. The unsuspecting victim lost a staggering Rs 18 lakhs, raising concerns about the vulnerability of individuals to online fraud.

    Nisha Yadav filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station in the eastern division, narrating how she was duped by fraudsters who exploited the promise of remote work. The sequence of events unfolded when the cybercriminals, under the alias Khadeem, initiated contact with Nisha by obtaining her mobile number.

    Initially, the culprit approached Nisha with a tempting work-from-home opportunity, prompting her to click on a Telegram link. Subsequently, a person claiming to be Ashwini contacted her, outlining 17 free tasks and 5 paid tasks, each requiring a payment of Rs. 50. Trusting the legitimacy of the scheme, Nisha complied, sending a total of Rs 7.82 lakhs for the first set of tasks.

    As the cybercriminals gained her trust, they continued to demand money, ultimately extorting Rs 18 lakhs from the unsuspecting victim. Shockingly, once the funds were transferred, no work assignments were provided, and the fraudsters vanished without a trace.

    The devastating realization that she had fallen victim to a cybercrime left Nisha in disbelief and anguish. The cybercrime police have registered a case, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter. 

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
