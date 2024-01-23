Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police

    Bengaluru resident Bhargavi Rao lost ₹38 lakh to scammers posing as Cybercrime police. Initially lured by a fake job opportunity, she invested in a fraudulent scheme promising doubled profits. The fraudsters, aware of her losses, posed as cyber crime police, extracting an additional ₹40,000 under the guise of recovering her funds. Bhargavi filed a complaint with the Central Division CEN Police Station.

    Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    A woman in Bengaluru has fallen victim to scamsters posing as Cybercrime police, losing a huge amount to online fraud. Bhargavi Rao of Sanki Road in Bengaluru has been duped of a staggering ₹38 lakh by fraudsters who cunningly posed as members of the cyber crime police. The susceptible victim filed a complaint with the Central Division CEN Police Station after realizing she had fallen prey to an elaborate scheme.

    The fraudulent operation began when Bhargavi received a call from an unknown person promising a lucrative part-time job opportunity. The caller assured her of the potential to earn substantial profits easily. Intrigued by the prospect, Bhargavi agreed, and the fraudster sent her a link through the messaging app Telegram.

    Kolkata-based Bengaluru resident loses Rs 3.38 lakh in online liquor purchase scam

    The link purportedly led to a company where, if she invested money as instructed, she would allegedly double her profits. Over time, Bhargavi complied and transferred a total of ₹38.9 lakh in stages to the bank account provided by the scammer. However, once the transactions were completed, the promised returns never materialised, leaving Bhargavi in financial distress.

    Adding an audacious twist, the fraudster, now aware of Bhargavi's trouble, called her again, this time posing as a member of the cyber crime police. Claiming to investigate the fraud, the imposter assured Bhargavi that her lost funds would be recovered. Falling for the ruse, Bhargavi handed over an additional ₹40,000 to the fake cyber crime police, hoping to recoup her substantial losses. The deception came to light when Bhargavi, realising she had been tricked, approached the Central Division CEN Police Station to report the fraudulent activities. 

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: 12-year-old student goes missing after he went to tuition in Whitefield vkp

    Bengaluru: 12-year-old student goes missing after he went to tuition in Whitefield

    Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31 vkp

    Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31

    Controversy erupts in Bengaluru college as Ram Puja faces opposition amidst extended christmas celebrations

    Controversy erupts in Bengaluru college as Ram Puja faces opposition amidst extended christmas celebrations

    Karnataka: Woman in Shivammoga chants 'Allahu Akbar' amidst Ram Mandir celebrations, stirs controversy

    Karnataka: Woman in Shivammoga chants 'Allahu Akbar' amidst Ram Mandir celebrations, stirs controversy

    Karnataka: Man arrested for editing Islam flag Image on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, posting on Facebook vkp

    Karnataka: Man arrested for editing Islam flag Image on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, posting on Facebook

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year Rkn

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year

    India overtakes Hong Kong becomes world fourth largest stock market gcw

    India overtakes Hong Kong, becomes world's fourth-largest stock market

    India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk snt

    India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more ATG

    'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch RBA

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon