Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police

Bengaluru resident Bhargavi Rao lost ₹38 lakh to scammers posing as Cybercrime police. Initially lured by a fake job opportunity, she invested in a fraudulent scheme promising doubled profits. The fraudsters, aware of her losses, posed as cyber crime police, extracting an additional ₹40,000 under the guise of recovering her funds. Bhargavi filed a complaint with the Central Division CEN Police Station.

The fraudulent operation began when Bhargavi received a call from an unknown person promising a lucrative part-time job opportunity. The caller assured her of the potential to earn substantial profits easily. Intrigued by the prospect, Bhargavi agreed, and the fraudster sent her a link through the messaging app Telegram.



The link purportedly led to a company where, if she invested money as instructed, she would allegedly double her profits. Over time, Bhargavi complied and transferred a total of ₹38.9 lakh in stages to the bank account provided by the scammer. However, once the transactions were completed, the promised returns never materialised, leaving Bhargavi in financial distress.

Adding an audacious twist, the fraudster, now aware of Bhargavi's trouble, called her again, this time posing as a member of the cyber crime police. Claiming to investigate the fraud, the imposter assured Bhargavi that her lost funds would be recovered. Falling for the ruse, Bhargavi handed over an additional ₹40,000 to the fake cyber crime police, hoping to recoup her substantial losses. The deception came to light when Bhargavi, realising she had been tricked, approached the Central Division CEN Police Station to report the fraudulent activities.