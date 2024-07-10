ED conducts raids in Bengaluru over Valmiki corporation scam, including ex-Minister Nagendra’s house

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple early morning raids in Bengaluru, targeting key locations and figures involved in financial misappropriation within the Valmiki Corporation. The operation included former Minister Nagendra's apartment and other prominent sites. The ED aims to uncover evidence of corruption and malpractice.

In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple raids across Bengaluru on allegations of financial misappropriation involving the Valmiki Corporation. The raids commenced early in the morning, targeting several key locations and prominent figures.

The ED operations began at 7 AM, with teams simultaneously raiding various parts of the city, including Vijayanagar, BEL Circle, Jagjivanaramnagar, and Koramangala. Former Minister Nagendra's apartment in Dallas Colony was also among the targeted locations.



The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged malpractice within the Valmiki Development Corporation. The case, registered by the ED, focuses on financial irregularities and corruption. One of the significant targets of these raids was the residence of Basavanagowda Daddal in Yelahanka.



Former Minister Nagendra, who is linked to a plot in Ramkya Utsav Apartment, has been under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the scam. The ED team also raided the Valmiki Development Corporation Board offices, intensifying their search for incriminating evidence.

The raids were carried out by five ED officials, who arrived in an Innova car and began their operations at 3:30 AM. Among the various locations, the residence of a bank employee named Deepa in Vijayanagar was also searched for documents related to the case.

