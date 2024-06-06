Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigns amid allegations of a scam in Valmiki Corporation after the suicide of a senior official. The scandal involves the unauthorized transfer of funds, triggering a political storm. Amid mounting pressure, Nagendra's resignation aims to address concerns over financial irregularities and ensure accountability within the administration.

The Valmiki Development Corporation, embroiled in a controversy over ₹187 crore, has become the focal point of intense political scrutiny in the state. Minister B. Nagendra has said that he will resign at 7.30 pm, assuming moral responsibility for the scandal.

Opposition parties had vehemently demanded Minister B. Nagendra's resignation, arguing that the integrity of both the party and the government must not be compromised. Consequently, Nagendra voluntarily stepped down from his ministerial position. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar conveyed this information, stating that Nagendra's resignation was a voluntary act to safeguard the government's dignity. Following Shivakumar's announcement, B. Nagendra submitted his resignation from the ministerial post, marking the first casualty in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet.



SIT arrests 2 close associates of Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra in Valmiki corporation scam

This decision comes amidst mounting pressure from the BJP following the tragic suicide of Chandrashekaran P, the Superintendent of Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), on May 26.

Chandrashekaran's death has brought to light allegations of misappropriation of funds within the corporation. In a note left behind, he accused senior officials of coercing him to facilitate the unlawful transfer of funds, triggering a political storm in Karnataka. The scandal revolves around the unauthorized transfer of ₹187 crore from the corporation's bank account, with ₹88.62 crore allegedly being siphoned off to various accounts, including those of reputed IT companies and a cooperative bank in Hyderabad.

The case gained public attention following Chandrashekaran's tragic demise and the subsequent filing of a criminal complaint by his widow. Additionally, A. Rajasekhar, the chief regulator of the corporation, complained in Bengaluru, alleging the misuse of the corporation's funds.



Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation?

Amidst these allegations, Minister B. Nagendra has tendered his resignation, aiming to uphold the dignity of the party and the state government. The scandal has put the Congress government in Karnataka under scrutiny, particularly concerning the transfer of substantial funds during the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and other regions of the country.

The resignation of Minister B. Nagendra comes as a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Valmiki Corporation scam. The Karnataka government faces mounting pressure to address the allegations of financial irregularities and ensure accountability within the administration.

