    Ex-Karnataka minister Sriramulu arrested in protest demanding CM's resignation over Valmiki corp scam

    Former minister B. Sriramulu was arrested amid protests demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over a Rs 187 crore scam in the Valmiki Development Corporation. Hundreds of BJP workers, including Sriramulu, were detained. The protests, led by BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, will continue until former minister Nagendra is arrested.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    Former minister B Sriramulu has been arrested amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over a multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Development Corporation. The protest, led by Sriramulu, took place before the Ballari District Collector's office and continued since yesterday. Today, hundreds of BJP workers, including Sriramulu, were arrested.

    The arrest led to a significant commotion. There was widespread outrage, with protestors demanding to know the reason for the arrest. Sriramulu and his supporters vowed to continue the protest until former minister Nagendra was also arrested in connection with the scam.

    Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation

    Initially, Sriramulu was permitted to protest for one day. However, as the protest continued into today, he was arrested near the Ballari District Collector's office, along with other BJP workers.

    The protest was centred on allegations of a Rs 187 crore scam in the Valmiki Development Corporation. On June 28, former Minister Sriramulu demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, claiming that such a large sum could not have been transferred without his knowledge, especially since Siddaramaiah has presented the budget more than 14 times as the Finance Minister.

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations

    The BJP, led by State President BY Vijayendra, has escalated the issue statewide. Vijayendra announced that a massive protest would be held across all districts and taluks in the coming days.

    Sriramulu questioned the transfer of such a significant amount without Siddaramaiah's notice. He also highlighted the tragic case of an officer named Chandrasekhar from the Valmiki Development Corporation, who committed suicide, allegedly due to pressure related to the misuse of the funds. In his death note, Chandrasekhar reportedly stated that Rs 187 crore had been misused following verbal orders from the Minister.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
