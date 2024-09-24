Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘DL will be cancelled if caught drunk driving’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced strict measures against repeat drunk drivers, emphasizing license cancellations for offenders. At the inauguration of 65 advanced ambulances, he highlighted the government’s commitment to road safety and rapid emergency response to accidents in identified black spots across the state.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Transport Department to take strict action against repeat offenders of drunk driving and those caught speeding. He emphasized that drivers who are found driving under the influence of alcohol multiple times should have their driving licenses permanently cancelled.

    Speaking at the inauguration of 65 advanced ambulance services on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah highlighted the government's commitment to improving road safety across the state. He said, “The government is giving top priority to road safety and has launched several programs aimed at reducing accidents and fatalities. However, the public must also cooperate by strictly following road safety rules.”

    Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who was also present at the event, supported the Chief Minister's statement, urging the department to take immediate action against drivers who violate safety regulations, especially those who drink and drive.

    New ambulances to improve emergency response

    The Chief Minister also unveiled 65 ambulances under the ‘Chief Minister’s Emergency Service,’ which are equipped with advanced life-saving technologies to provide quick medical assistance during the crucial golden hour following accidents. 

    “These state-of-the-art ambulances will be deployed at accident-prone areas, commonly referred to as black spots, where 65 such locations have been identified,” said Siddaramaiah. “Out of the 65 ambulances, 26 will feature ventilators and other advanced life support systems to ensure victims receive timely medical attention. They will transport the injured to the nearest taluk and district hospitals swiftly,” he added.

    The event was organized by the Health and Family Welfare Department in collaboration with the State Road Safety Authority. These initiatives are part of the government’s broader effort to curb road accidents and fatalities, with a focus on preventive measures and rapid response during emergencies.

