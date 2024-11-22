Inside Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's 100 Crore bungalow [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate 15 years of marriage
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had their grand wedding in 2009
Shilpa Shetty lives here with her family in Juhu
This is Shilpa Shetty's luxurious 100 crore bungalow, Kinara
Shilpa Shetty desired a beachfront bungalow after marriage
Raj Kundra bought the bungalow at Shilpa's request
Shilpa Shetty's bungalow spans 5 acres with balconies
Shilpa Shetty's home features a temple and white sofas
The house includes a gym where Shilpa Shetty works out