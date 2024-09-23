‘All BJP MLAs in K’taka should get tested for HIV’: Congress MLA Ranganath’s shocking demand

Congress MLA Kunigal Ranganath urged BJP leaders, particularly those opposed to MLA Munirathna, to undergo HIV tests, alleging Munirathna's involvement in unethical activities. He highlighted serious accusations, including HIV-related claims, and called for BJP opposition leader R. Ashok to take the test as well.

In a controversial statement, Congress MLA Kunigal Ranganath has called for all BJP leaders in Karnataka, especially those who have differences with BJP MLA Munirathna, to undergo an HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) test. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Ranganath made serious allegations against Munirathna, claiming that there are several cases involving the MLA, including the Otter ID case, the assault of a corporator, and the burning of files related to BBMP's illegal activities.

Ranganath further stated that those who hold enmity toward Munirathna should take a blood test immediately. He specifically urged BJP leaders to undergo HIV testing, emphasizing that HIV (AIDS) is a dangerous and life-threatening disease. “A woman who tested positive for HIV had earlier made allegations against Munirathna. It's painful to hear that such a vulnerable person was used,” he said.



Highlighting the stigma surrounding HIV, Ranganath expressed concern over how people with diseases like HIV and leprosy are socially ostracized. He said that it is unfortunate that patients suffering from such illnesses are being exploited for political motives.

Ranganath explained that HIV is spread through blood transfusions and sexual contact, stressing the importance of understanding how Munirathna allegedly mistreated the woman who accused him. “If HIV-infected blood is transferred to another person, there's an 80% chance that they could contract the disease,” he added.

The Congress MLA also made references to BJP opposition leader R. Ashok, suggesting that Ashok was also involved in similar unethical behaviour. "The truth needs to come out about these allegations. There are several cases against Munirathna, including illegal tender accusations in Lokayukta and the Otter ID case," Ranganath continued.



He reiterated his request for all BJP leaders, including R. Ashok, to take time out of their schedules and undergo an HIV test. "This is my request. All BJP leaders should give a blood sample. Please take time for this," Ranganath urged, repeating his appeal.

The allegations have stirred up political tensions in the state.

