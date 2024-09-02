Chikkamagaluru: Over 200 tourists defy govt ban, trek at Ettina Bhuja; Outrage erupts (WATCH)

Despite a strict government ban, over 200 tourists recently trekked to the restricted Ettina Bhuja area in Chikkamagaluru, sparking backlash from locals and environmentalists. The breach, which threatens the ecosystem and challenges regulation effectiveness, has led to calls for stricter enforcement and tourist awareness.

In defiance of a strict government ban, more than 200 tourists recently trekked to the restricted area of Ettina Bhuja in Mudigere Taluk, Chikkamagaluru district. The unauthorized trek has ignited significant backlash from locals and environmentalists alike.

The Forest Minister had issued a clear directive prohibiting treks to this area, yet many visitors chose to ignore the restriction. The situation escalated as tourists continued their hike despite the ban. This act of defiance has raised concerns about the effectiveness of government regulations and the respect for environmental conservation efforts.



Residents and environmental groups have expressed strong objections to this breach of rules. They argue that such activities not only endanger the delicate ecosystem of Ettina Bhuja but also show a blatant disregard for the regulations meant to protect it.



The area, renowned for its natural beauty and religious significance, has become a point of contention as this unauthorized trekking continues. The local community and environmental advocates are calling for stricter enforcement of the ban and greater awareness among tourists to prevent further violations.

Since June 20, the Karnataka Forest Department has imposed strict restrictions on visits to Ettina Bhuja. Despite Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre's earlier directive to control tourist numbers through an online ticketing system, the area's narrow, rugged terrain and frequent adverse weather conditions—such as heavy rains, winds, and fog—have raised serious safety concerns.

