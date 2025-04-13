Lifestyle

Snake Plant to Aloe Vera: 6 plants that cool home naturally

Snake Plant

Releases oxygen even at night, which naturally cools the room temperature. It is a toxin-free and thermal cooling plant. Keeping it in the bedroom promotes deep sleep and coolness.

Aloe Vera

Not only beneficial for skin, hair, but it also cools air in summer. Can be planted in a small space and thrives with very little water. Place it near a window or on the balcony

Spider Plant

It balances the temperature by removing harmful gases from the air in summer. Grows easily with low maintenance, low sunlight, and little water

Money Plant

  • Purifies the air and helps in cooling hot air.
  • It can be planted anywhere, in water or soil.
  • Keeping it in every corner of the house or in the kitchen window keeps it cool.

Areca Palm

It maintains moisture in the air and acts like a natural humidifier.Its leaves cool the air and keep the room fresh. It is best to place it in corners of the hall or drawing room

Mini Neem Plant

  • A native superhero plant full of anti-bacterial, anti-fungal properties and cools the air.
  • Place it in a pot on the balcony or roof; it will clean and cool the air all day long.

