Snake Plant to Aloe Vera: 6 plants that cool home naturally

Lifestyle
Releases oxygen even at night, which naturally cools the room temperature. It is a toxin-free and thermal cooling plant. Keeping it in the bedroom promotes deep sleep and coolness.
Not only beneficial for skin, hair, but it also cools air in summer. Can be planted in a small space and thrives with very little water. Place it near a window or on the balcony
It balances the temperature by removing harmful gases from the air in summer. Grows easily with low maintenance, low sunlight, and little water
It maintains moisture in the air and acts like a natural humidifier.Its leaves cool the air and keep the room fresh. It is best to place it in corners of the hall or drawing room
