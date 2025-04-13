Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17

Read Full Article

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching a new M-series smartphone in India next week. The Galaxy M56 5G is expected to be released by the firm on April 17. Samsung has already verified a few features regarding the phone prior to its unveiling. For example, Samsung says that with a thickness of 7.2mm, the smartphone will be the thinnest in its class. That is equivalent to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25's thickness. It appears that the slimmest phones will be popular this year. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest phone to date, during the January Galaxy Unpacked presentation.

Samsung Galaxy M65: What can you expect?

The Galaxy M56 5G will include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and rear panels for protection, according to Samsung's confirmation. It has been established that the device has a metal and glass construction.

Also Read | iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives you can consider

Additionally, the firm has disclosed that the Galaxy M56 would include a 50-megapixel triple camera configuration with optical image stabilization (OIS). It will employ a 12-megapixel HDR camera for selfies. All of the Galaxy AI functions will also be included in the smartphone. It has also been verified that the smartphone can play 10-bit HDR films at up to 4K 30 frames per second. Furthermore, according to Samsung, the Galaxy M56 will have the brightest sAMOLED+ screen of any smartphone in the Galaxy M Series.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R: Check out Samsung Galaxy A26's top 5 rivals

Samsung Galaxy M65: Expected pricing

The Galaxy M56 5G's price will be disclosed next week, but we can have a fair idea of what the gadget will cost by comparing it to the Galaxy M55's price from the previous year. The entry-level Galaxy M55 model, which came with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, was priced at Rs 24,999. The most expensive version now costs Rs 30,999. Even for the most expensive model, Samsung's bank incentives of up to Rs 2,000 reduced the phone's effective price to less than Rs 30,000. This implies that the upcoming Galaxy M56 5G will likely have a comparable pricing.

Latest Videos