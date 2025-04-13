user
user icon

Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17

Samsung is launching the Galaxy M56 5G in India on April 17th. It will be the thinnest in its class at 7.2mm and features a 50MP triple camera with OIS and Galaxy AI functions.

Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17 check expected specs gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 3:28 PM IST

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching a new M-series smartphone in India next week. The Galaxy M56 5G is expected to be released by the firm on April 17. Samsung has already verified a few features regarding the phone prior to its unveiling. For example, Samsung says that with a thickness of 7.2mm, the smartphone will be the thinnest in its class. That is equivalent to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25's thickness. It appears that the slimmest phones will be popular this year. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest phone to date, during the January Galaxy Unpacked presentation.

Samsung Galaxy M65: What can you expect?

The Galaxy M56 5G will include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and rear panels for protection, according to Samsung's confirmation. It has been established that the device has a metal and glass construction.

Also Read | iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives you can consider

Additionally, the firm has disclosed that the Galaxy M56 would include a 50-megapixel triple camera configuration with optical image stabilization (OIS). It will employ a 12-megapixel HDR camera for selfies. All of the Galaxy AI functions will also be included in the smartphone. It has also been verified that the smartphone can play 10-bit HDR films at up to 4K 30 frames per second. Furthermore, according to Samsung, the Galaxy M56 will have the brightest sAMOLED+ screen of any smartphone in the Galaxy M Series.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R: Check out Samsung Galaxy A26's top 5 rivals

Samsung Galaxy M65: Expected pricing

The Galaxy M56 5G's price will be disclosed next week, but we can have a fair idea of what the gadget will cost by comparing it to the Galaxy M55's price from the previous year. The entry-level Galaxy M55 model, which came with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, was priced at Rs 24,999. The most expensive version now costs Rs 30,999. Even for the most expensive model, Samsung's bank incentives of up to Rs 2,000 reduced the phone's effective price to less than Rs 30,000. This implies that the upcoming Galaxy M56 5G will likely have a comparable pricing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CMF Phone 2 Pro launching on April 28, will come with charger in the box gcw

CMF Phone 2 Pro launching on April 28, will come with charger in the box

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which mid-range smartphone is worth your money? gcw

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which mid-range smartphone is worth your money?

OnePlus 13T design OUT? Compact build, massive battery and more you can expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13T design OUT? Compact build, massive battery and more (WATCH)

Motorola Edge 60 Pro launching soon: Check expected design, specs and more gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Pro launching soon: Check expected design, specs and more

Google Pixel 8 now at Rs 23500 only for iPhone users check flipkart deal details gcw

Google’s Pixel 8 now at Rs 23,500 only for iPhone users; Check Flipkart deal details

Recent Stories

SHOCKING claims amid Murshidabad violence: Poison being mixed into water tanks used by Bengali Hindus (WATCH) shk

SHOCKING claims amid Murshidabad violence: Poison being mixed into water tanks used by Bengali Hindus (WATCH)

BREAKING: 4 workers killed in blast at Andhra fireworks factory ddr

BREAKING: 4 workers killed in blast at Andhra fireworks factory

Snake Plant to Aloe Vera: 6 plants that cool home naturally ATG

Snake Plant to Aloe Vera: 6 plants that cool home naturally

BJP's 'modern-day Jinnah' jibe at Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal govt over Murshidabad violence (WATCH) shk

BJP’s ‘modern-day Jinnah’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal govt over Murshidabad violence (WATCH)

India Singapore air travel reaches historic peak, over 5 million flyers in 2024 AJR

India-Singapore air travel reaches historic peak, over 5 million flyers in 2024

Recent Videos

How Judge McCardie’s Bias in O’Dwyer’s Case Was Exposed in British Parliament | Kesari Chapter 2

How Judge McCardie’s Bias in O’Dwyer’s Case Was Exposed in British Parliament | Kesari Chapter 2

Video Icon
How a Jallianwala Bagh Plaque Inspired Sankaran Nair’s Great-Grandson to Write About His Ancestry

How a Jallianwala Bagh Plaque Inspired Sankaran Nair’s Great-Grandson to Write About His Ancestry

Video Icon
Hemant Soren Pay Tribute to Jawan Sunil Dhan Martyred in Anti-Naxal Ops | Asianet Newsable

Hemant Soren Pay Tribute to Jawan Sunil Dhan Martyred in Anti-Naxal Ops | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Constitution In Danger': BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Mamata Banerjee, INDIA Bloc

'Constitution In Danger': BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Mamata Banerjee, INDIA Bloc

Video Icon
IPL 2025 LSG vs GT Highlights | Fifties from Pooran, Marsh Lead to Dominant Win | Asianet Newsable

IPL 2025 LSG vs GT Highlights | Fifties from Pooran, Marsh Lead to Dominant Win | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon