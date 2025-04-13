Karnataka caste census report bats for hiking OBC quota from 32% to 51%

Read Full Article

Karnataka caste census report of the Jayaprakash Hegde Commission was presented in the cabinet meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The commission has recommended increasing the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) from 32 per cent to 51 per cent.

In 2020, the Karnataka government headed by the BJP appointed Jayaprakash Hegde as the chief of the caste census commission, but the report was not made public. Hegde submitted the final report to the Siddaramaiah government in February 2024.

The Jayaprakash Hegde commission also recommended restructuring the classification within the OBC categories, according to the report. The Siddaramaiah government will take a decision on the commission's recommendations on April 17.

New categories for OBC: 1A and 1B

According to the report, the current Category 1 has been broken down into two new categories, Category 1A and Category 1B. By combining these two categories, it is now proposed to give 51% reservation to the OBC category. This is significantly higher than the current 32%.

Category 1A: 6% reservation

Category 1B: 12% reservation

Category 2A: 10% reservation

Category 2B: 8% reservation

Category 3A: 7% reservation

Category 3B: 8% reservation

What is the current reservation structure?

SC (Scheduled Castes): 17.15%

ST (Scheduled Tribes): 6.95%

EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 10%

OBC Reservation: 32%

Current Reservation for all Categories Combined: 66%

Basis of Hegde commission's report?

The Hegde Commission has re-categorized castes based on their traditional occupations, nomadic lifestyles, and skill-based classifications. Some castes in Category 1 and 2A have now been placed in Category 1B.

Population included in the survey: 5,98,14,942

SC Population: 1,09,29,347

ST Population: 42,81,289

Category 1A: 34,96,638

Category 1B: 73,92,313

Category 2A: 77,78,209

Category 2B: 75,25,880

Category 3A: 72,99,577

Category 3B: 81,37,536

Political row

Opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have strongly opposed this report. Opposition leader R Ashoka said, "This caste census has not been done scientifically. This report has been prepared only for political gain and will create divisions among castes." The Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities also have many objections. They are demanding their share in proportion to their population.

What did Siddaramaiah Say?

Siddaramaiah had clarified in February itself that his government would fully implement the caste census. The Chief Minister said that this report has been prepared scientifically and the government is committed to its implementation. The state government will take a final decision on the recommendations of the commission on April 17, 2025.

