Karnataka caste census report bats for hiking OBC quota from 32% to 51%
The Karnataka caste census report which was presented before a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday recommended increasing reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) from 32 per cent to 51 per cent.
In 2020, the Karnataka government headed by the BJP appointed Jayaprakash Hegde as the chief of the caste census commission, but the report was not made public. Hegde submitted the final report to the Siddaramaiah government in February 2024.
The Jayaprakash Hegde commission also recommended restructuring the classification within the OBC categories, according to the report. The Siddaramaiah government will take a decision on the commission's recommendations on April 17.
New categories for OBC: 1A and 1B
According to the report, the current Category 1 has been broken down into two new categories, Category 1A and Category 1B. By combining these two categories, it is now proposed to give 51% reservation to the OBC category. This is significantly higher than the current 32%.
Category 1A: 6% reservation
Category 1B: 12% reservation
Category 2A: 10% reservation
Category 2B: 8% reservation
Category 3A: 7% reservation
Category 3B: 8% reservation
What is the current reservation structure?
SC (Scheduled Castes): 17.15%
ST (Scheduled Tribes): 6.95%
EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 10%
OBC Reservation: 32%
Current Reservation for all Categories Combined: 66%
Basis of Hegde commission's report?
The Hegde Commission has re-categorized castes based on their traditional occupations, nomadic lifestyles, and skill-based classifications. Some castes in Category 1 and 2A have now been placed in Category 1B.
Population included in the survey: 5,98,14,942
SC Population: 1,09,29,347
ST Population: 42,81,289
Category 1A: 34,96,638
Category 1B: 73,92,313
Category 2A: 77,78,209
Category 2B: 75,25,880
Category 3A: 72,99,577
Category 3B: 81,37,536
Political row
Opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have strongly opposed this report. Opposition leader R Ashoka said, "This caste census has not been done scientifically. This report has been prepared only for political gain and will create divisions among castes." The Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities also have many objections. They are demanding their share in proportion to their population.
What did Siddaramaiah Say?
Siddaramaiah had clarified in February itself that his government would fully implement the caste census. The Chief Minister said that this report has been prepared scientifically and the government is committed to its implementation. The state government will take a final decision on the recommendations of the commission on April 17, 2025.
