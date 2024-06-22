Karnataka forest dept imposes restrictions on Ettina Bhuja, Chikkamagaluru, as 20,000 tourists flock in 3 days

In response to safety and environmental concerns, the Karnataka Forest Department has restricted access to Ettina Bhuja in Mudigere Taluk due to the overwhelming tourist influx. Despite previous directives, heavy tourist traffic has led to concerns about mishaps. Restrictions aim to implement necessary facilities for safe trekking, following reports of potential dangers.

In response to an overwhelming influx of tourists, the Karnataka Forest Department has announced restrictions on visits to the popular Ettina Bhuja tourist spot in Mudigere Taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. The scenic location, famed for its resemblance to an ox's shoulder, has attracted significant attention recently, especially after the upland rains revealed the area's true beauty.

Over just three days, from last Saturday to Monday, an estimated 20,000 tourists visited Ettina Bhuja, raising concerns about safety and environmental impact. Despite previous directives from Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre to limit daily tourist numbers through an online ticketing system, visitors continue to flock to the district's attractions unchecked. The narrow and rugged terrain of Ettina Bhuja, combined with frequent downpours, heavy winds, and fog, has led to heightened concerns about potential mishaps, including landslides.



Karnataka: Trekking banned for now at Ettina Bhuja in Chikkamagaluru

Environmentalists and residents have voiced their worries, questioning who would be held accountable in the event of an accident. A comprehensive report by Asianet Suvarna News highlighted the dangers posed by the current conditions and the heavy tourist traffic.

In light of these concerns, the government has warned of stringent action against authorities failing to enforce the online ticketing rule. As a precaution, the forest department has temporarily restricted access to Ettina Bhuja area until further notice. This measure aims to facilitate the implementation of necessary basic facilities to ensure the safety of tourists trekking through the area.

Latest Videos