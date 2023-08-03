Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Trekking banned for now at Ettina Bhuja in Chikkamagaluru

    Ettina Bhuja, a popular trekking spot in Chikkamagaluru, has been closed temporarily due to heavy rainfall and the risk of landslides. Authorities prioritize tourist safety, suspending entry until conditions improve. The picturesque destination attracts adventure enthusiasts with its captivating landscapes and panoramic views.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

    Chikkamagaluru's popular trekking destination, Ettina Bhuja, has been temporarily closed for tourists to avoid accidents at the site. The District Collector and Forest officials have ordered a restriction on entry to Ettina Bhuja in Mudigere until further notice.

    Recent heavy rainfall in the district has made the roads and trekking paths vulnerable to landslides and accidents. There have been reports of falling trees and landslides in the mountainous area. The authorities noted that many trekkers visit the spot during the monsoon, leading to potential dangers.

    Ettina Bhuja, nestled in the enchanting district of Chikkamagaluru, is a hidden gem known for its surreal beauty and captivating landscapes. This trekker's paradise, situated about 25 km away from Mudigere, beckons adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. At an impressive height of 4,265 feet above sea level, Ettina Bhuja offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding lush greenery and diverse vegetation.

    Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall and flood-like situation in the Highlands and Coastal regions of Karnataka, the authorities have prioritized the safety of travellers, leading to the temporary ban on trekking in Ettina Bhuja.

    Forest official Mohan Kumar from the Mudigere Zonal area emphasized that the decision was made to prevent any mishaps or accidents and ensure the well-being of travellers. The ban will remain in effect until the situation stabilizes and it is safe to resume trekking activities.

