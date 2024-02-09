Bengaluru: Women resort to shoe fight for sliding BMTC bus window (WATCH)

A viral video captured a heated altercation between two women on a crowded BMTC bus in Bengaluru over the opening of a window. The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, with one wielding a shoe. The conductor intervened, ultimately asking both parties to leave the bus. The incident sparked discussions about conflict resolution and etiquette on public transit.

A heated altercation unfolded on a crowded Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, sparking widespread attention after a video capturing the incident went viral on social media platforms. The dispute, which escalated into a physical confrontation involving two women, centered around a disagreement over the opening of a bus window.

The incident, which occurred on a route from Majestic to Peenya near Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, drew the attention of passengers aboard the bus. According to eyewitnesses, the argument erupted when one of the passengers attempted to open a window, much to the dismay of another woman seated nearby.



Viral Video: Mesmerizing drone footage of India's last road in Dhanushkodi astounds netizens (WATCH)

In a video shared by a Twitter user named Rakesh Prakash, the escalating disagreement between the two women is evident, culminating in one of them wielding a shoe as a weapon against the other amid their verbal exchange.



Bikers crash while trying to shoot video of Rs 12 crore worth Mclaren supercar for social media (WATCH)

As the situation intensified, fellow passengers intervened, urging the bus conductor to intervene and diffuse the conflict. Eventually, the conductor intervened and decided to resolve the dispute by asking both women to disembark from the bus.

The video footage of the altercation has since garnered significant attention on social media platforms, sparking discussions about the need for conflict resolution strategies and improved etiquette among public transit users.