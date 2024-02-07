Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Mesmerizing drone footage of India's last road in Dhanushkodi astounds netizens (WATCH)

    A mesmerizing drone video of Dhanushkodi, India's southernmost tip, has gone viral, showcasing its scenic beauty and Hindu mythological significance. Recently visited by Prime Minister Modi, the area holds cultural importance and marks the starting point of Ram Setu. Dhanushkodi serves as a transportation hub and attracts tourists for its beauty and history.

    Viral Video: Mesmerizing drone footage of India's last road in Dhanushkodi astounds netizens (WATCH)
    A mesmerizing drone video capturing the ethereal beauty of Dhanushkodi, the southernmost tip of India, has taken social media by storm. This breathtaking footage, showcasing the last road in this part of the country, has garnered widespread attention, drawing admiration from nature enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

    Dhanushkodi, steeped in Hindu mythology with its ties to the epic Ramayana, holds a significant place in India's cultural tapestry. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to this iconic location, performing the sacred Samudra Puja just days before the historic event of Lord Ram's consecration at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

    Centre likely to build 23km long sea bridge between India - Sri Lanka through Dhanushkodi: Report

    The captivating aerial view, shared on the official Twitter account of @mygovindia, offers a glimpse of the picturesque landscape surrounding Dhanushkodi. The video, captured by Tirumala Sanchari, highlights the scenic beauty of Arichal Munai, the last road in southern India.

    Commenting on the video, viewers have expressed awe and appreciation, likening the road's shape to that of a divine Shiv Linga, while also advocating for measures to preserve its pristine environment.

    Dhanushkodi's significance transcends its natural beauty, as it marks the starting point of the legendary Ram Setu, believed to have been built by Lord Rama's army to reach Sri Lanka and vanquish the demon king Ravana.

    Ram Setu: Facts about ancient bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka

    From a logistical standpoint, Dhanushkodi serves as a crucial transportation hub, with Sri Lanka just 18 kilometers away. Tourists flock to this enchanting destination, accessing it via four-wheelers or local autos from nearby Rameswaram. The journey offers a scenic drive along the Ramsethu (Adams Bridge), where the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean.

    For those seeking a more immersive experience, the Rameswaram-Chennai Express offers a picturesque route via the iconic Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu. With its blend of mythological significance and natural splendor, Dhanushkodi continues to captivate visitors, leaving an indelible mark on all who venture to explore its timeless beauty.

