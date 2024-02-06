Bikers crash while trying to shoot video of Rs 12 crore worth Mclaren supercar for social media (WATCH)

Bikers in Bengaluru chasing a McLaren Supercar for social media content collided, resulting in injuries. The incident, captured on CCTV, emphasizes the hazards of risky stunts driven by the pursuit of online validation, as highlighted by @3rdEyeDudewho shared the footage.

In a dramatic turn of events captured by surveillance cameras in Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya Road, bikers chasing a McLaren Supercar ended up in a severe collision. Their attempt to film the high-end vehicle for social media platforms like Instagram Reels took a perilous turn, resulting in injuries to the bikers involved.



The footage circulated on various social media platforms, reveals the bikers trailing the McLaren Supercar, presumably aiming to capture thrilling content for their online audiences. However, what began as an endeavour to document an adrenaline-fueled moment turned into a calamity as one of the bikes crashed into the supercar from behind, leading to a series of collisions and causing multiple bikers to fall.

@3rdEyeDude, the individual who shared the video, highlighted the concerning trend of individuals risking their safety to chase after supercars for social media validation. This dangerous goal, fueled by the desire for online recognition, often neglects the well-being of both participants and bystanders.