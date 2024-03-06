Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: Posh society asks residents to use wet wipes, disposable items amid water scarcity

    As water scarcity escalates in Bengaluru, Prestige Falcon City in Kanakapura Road advises residents to use disposable cutlery and wet wipes for hygiene amid imminent water depletion. Other RWAs across the city are implementing water rationing measures, including monitoring usage and imposing fines for excessive consumption, reflecting the severity of the crisis.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Posh society asks residents to use wet wipes, disposable items amid water scarcity vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    As water woes worsen in Bengaluru, a prominent residential enclave in south Bengaluru has advised its residents to consider using disposable cutlery and wet wipes for basic hygiene practices like hand and face washing.

    According to the reports,  Prestige Falcon City in Kanakapura Road has taken extraordinary measures, urging its residents to use disposable plates and wet wipes in a bid to conserve water. Vasanth Kumar, president of the residents' association, clarified that the measure was a last resort, intended only for situations where residents faced imminent water depletion. "It was only suggested in case residents ran out of water," he said, according to the report on TOI.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Apartment owners forced to use tankers as borewells go dry

    Across the city, resident welfare associations (RWAs) are implementing water rationing measures and imposing restrictions such as banning vehicle washing and swimming pool activities with immediate effect, reflecting the severity of the potable water crisis.

    Similarly, an RWA in a gated community in Whitefield has taken stringent steps to monitor water usage by deploying security personnel. With no supply from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in recent days, the RWA is heavily reliant on borewells, which could run dry at any moment. To incentivize water conservation, the RWA has informed residents that households failing to reduce water consumption by 20% will face an additional charge of Rs 5,000.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Expensive Bengaluru: Viral photo showing 'premium' parking in mall at Rs 1000 per hour sparks Social Media outrage vkp

    Expensive Bengaluru: Viral photo showing 'premium' parking in mall at Rs 1000/hour sparks Social Media outrage

    Bengaluru water crisis: Apartment owners forced to use tankers as borewells go dry vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Apartment owners forced to use tankers as borewells go dry

    BMTC launches affordable tour package for tourists, devotees to explore 'Isha Foundation' in Chikkaballapur vkp

    BMTC launches affordable tour package for tourists, devotees to explore ‘Isha Foundation’ in Chikkaballapur

    Bengaluru shocker! Wife stabs husband in sleep for not giving her 'wedding anniversary' present vkp

    Bengaluru shocker! Wife stabs husband in sleep for not giving her ‘wedding anniversary’ present

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case AJR

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    Recent Stories

    Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her ATG

    'Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters avv

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters

    cricket Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses Ashwin of disrespect ahead of his 100th Test osf

    Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses Ashwin of disrespect ahead of his 100th Test

    Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons anr

    Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon