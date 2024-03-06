Bengaluru water crisis: Posh society asks residents to use wet wipes, disposable items amid water scarcity

As water scarcity escalates in Bengaluru, Prestige Falcon City in Kanakapura Road advises residents to use disposable cutlery and wet wipes for hygiene amid imminent water depletion. Other RWAs across the city are implementing water rationing measures, including monitoring usage and imposing fines for excessive consumption, reflecting the severity of the crisis.

According to the reports, Prestige Falcon City in Kanakapura Road has taken extraordinary measures, urging its residents to use disposable plates and wet wipes in a bid to conserve water. Vasanth Kumar, president of the residents' association, clarified that the measure was a last resort, intended only for situations where residents faced imminent water depletion. "It was only suggested in case residents ran out of water," he said, according to the report on TOI.



Across the city, resident welfare associations (RWAs) are implementing water rationing measures and imposing restrictions such as banning vehicle washing and swimming pool activities with immediate effect, reflecting the severity of the potable water crisis.

Similarly, an RWA in a gated community in Whitefield has taken stringent steps to monitor water usage by deploying security personnel. With no supply from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in recent days, the RWA is heavily reliant on borewells, which could run dry at any moment. To incentivize water conservation, the RWA has informed residents that households failing to reduce water consumption by 20% will face an additional charge of Rs 5,000.