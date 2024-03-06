Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru water crisis: Apartment owners forced to use tankers as borewells go dry

    In Doddakammanahalli apartments near Gottigere, Bengaluru, residents are facing a dire water crisis due to borewells running dry and halted private tanker supplies. With over 20 apartments affected, residents are protesting for immediate action as the situation worsens, leaving them parched and desperate for water.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    In Silicon City Bengaluru, a dire water crisis has left residents of Doddakammanahalli apartments near Gottigere struggling for even a drop of water. With borewells running dry and private tanker supplies halted, over 20 apartments are left parched, prompting residents to protest for immediate action.

    In Doddakammanahalli apartments, residents are dealing with a serious shortage of water. The situation has become critical, affecting both the rich and the poor as water availability worsens. The crisis escalated when Doddakammanahalli apartment near Gottigere experienced flooding, leaving residents with waterlogged premises. Over the past few days, residents have suffered from insufficient water supply, forcing some to resort to desperate measures to obtain even a small amount of water.

    Bengaluru faces water woes: 'One can per person' rule at RR Nagar RO plants causes queue chaos

    To address the issue, the apartment association organized water delivery through private tankers. However, their efforts were hindered by a notice from authorities requiring private tankers to register by March 7, causing the supply to be halted abruptly.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
