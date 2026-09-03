An Instagram vlog by a Bengaluru-based Uber Black driver has gone viral. The video details his polished daily routine, from morning preparations to driving passengers. Viewers were particularly fascinated by his lifestyle and a screenshot indicating weekly earnings of Rs 46,000.

A Bengaluru-based Uber Black driver has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a glimpse of what he describes as a “normal day” at work. His Instagram vlog, showing everything from his morning routine to driving passengers around the city, has gone viral, with viewers particularly fascinated by his lifestyle and reported weekly earnings.

Hamtor Debbarma shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “POV: One normal day as an Uber Black driver in Bangalore.” The vlog starts with his morning routine, including brushing his teeth, taking a bath, preparing breakfast and ironing his clothes. He also gives viewers a look inside his stylish room before changing into the white shirt and black trousers associated with his Uber Black work.

Watch the viral video here:

After getting ready, Hamtor heads out in his car, gets the vehicle cleaned and begins his working day. The video includes snippets from some of his rides across Bengaluru, as well as a lunch break at a restaurant.

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However, one particular detail quickly stood out to viewers: a screenshot of his phone appeared to show Rs 46,000 in earnings in a single week. That figure, combined with the polished presentation of his daily routine, prompted several viewers to describe his lifestyle as unexpectedly luxurious.

At the end of the vlog, Hamtor shared a message that summed up his approach to work and life: “Stay humble and grounded, no position is permanent.”

The comments were largely positive. One viewer wrote, “His life is fancier than mine.” Another praised people who work toward their ambitions regardless of their profession, writing: “My son does the same. So proud of you guys! Keep going. We need more decent, educated people in every field. Enjoy what you do till you achieve your dreams and passion.”

Hamtor, who also shares content about his travels around the world, has more than 4,000 Instagram followers. His vlog has sparked a wider conversation about how people perceive different professions, income and lifestyle, while also highlighting the importance of taking pride in one’s work.

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