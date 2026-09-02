Thinking of parking your car on a highway or roadside to catch some sleep? Be careful; you could be fined for it. Here's what you need to know about India's key car parking rules and which spots could get you into trouble.

Can you park your car on the roadside to sleep?

Drivers often feel tired during long journeys and want to rest for a bit. You might naturally wonder, is it legal to park your car on the roadside and sleep inside? Well, doing this can get you into trouble, especially on highways, in 'No Parking' zones, or anywhere your vehicle might cause inconvenience or danger to others. It's not just about the fine; speeding vehicles at night can cause major accidents.

So, before you decide to take a nap in your car, it's important to know where it's safe to park and where you should absolutely avoid stopping.

Parking on the roadside can be costly

Sleeping on the roadside or parking in the wrong spot without knowing the rules can be an expensive mistake. Traffic police and highway authorities can take action against improper parking to maintain traffic flow and safety. If you park your car where it blocks traffic or creates a hazard, you can be fined, and your vehicle might even be towed away.

What do the rules say?

According to Section 122 of the Motor Vehicles Act, parking a vehicle in a public place in a way that causes inconvenience or danger to another person is an offence. If anyone is found sleeping in their car in a no-parking area, on an expressway, or near a footpath, action can be taken against them.

How much is the fine?

In such cases, the driver can be fined anywhere between ₹500 and ₹2,000. If the traffic police tow your vehicle, you might also have to pay an additional towing charge of ₹300 to ₹800.

The risks of sleeping in a car on the roadside go beyond just getting a fine. Highways are full of high-speed vehicles, which increases the chance of a parked car getting hit from behind. This danger is even greater at night.

Sleeping with the AC on is dangerous

Some people roll up their car windows completely and sleep with the AC on, especially during summer or winter. Keeping the AC on for a long time in a closed car can cause dangerous gases like carbon monoxide to build up inside the cabin. This can lead to serious harm in a very short time. Therefore, you should always avoid sleeping in a closed car with the AC running.

What to do if you must stop in an emergency

If you absolutely have to stop on the roadside, make sure you park your car as far away from the main road as possible. Turn on your parking lights so that other vehicles can spot your car from a distance. Avoid stopping directly in a traffic lane.

Avoid parking in these places

When driving at night, avoid parking on footpaths, flyovers, blind turns, or near a divider. Parking on private property or directly in front of someone's gate can also lead to problems. Parking in such places can block movement for others and may result in legal action.