A petition has sought stops for three express trains at Honnavar railway station in Karnataka. MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has assured residents that he will make efforts to address the demand, along with requests for a flyover and station upgrades.

Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri recently visited the Konkan Railway station in Honnavar taluk to assess the long-standing issues faced by passengers and local residents. After interacting with the public and hearing their concerns, the MP assured them that efforts would be made to construct a much-needed flyover at the station and improve passenger facilities.

During his visit, Kageri also held discussions with Konkan Railway officials regarding several long-pending demands raised by residents and local organisations. These included introducing stops for major trains at Honnavar, repairing and upgrading platforms, improving basic passenger facilities and addressing safety concerns at railway gates.

Stops For Tirupati, Mangaluru-CST And Netravati Express

Local residents and various organisations submitted a list of demands to the MP during his visit. They sought repairs to the railway platforms and the construction of a flyover at the station.

One of their key demands was to provide stops at Honnavar for major trains, including the Tirupati train, Mangaluru-CST train and Netravati Express.

Other demands included setting up a proper ticket counter, sanctioning new railway gates wherever required and repairing existing gates. Residents also sought the upgradation of Manki railway station and the construction of an underpass near the railway gate.

Manki Railway Station Upgrade

After hearing the concerns raised by residents and organisations, Kageri assured them that he would make efforts to address their demands.

"I will make a sincere effort to meet your demands. I will also send a letter to Santosh Jha about this," he said.

The MP instructed railway officials to properly repair the railway gates to prevent cattle from being killed on the tracks. He also reiterated his commitment to working towards the upgradation of Manki railway station, construction of the proposed flyover at Honnavar and an underpass near the railway gate.

"Money has been sanctioned for the Talaguppa and Honnavar railway survey. We are just waiting for the environmental clearance, and efforts for that are ongoing," he said.

"There is also a plan to extend some trains to Karwar, but it is difficult because we do not have a watering facility. If that is built here, we can start more train services," he added.

Later, the MP participated in the 'Drugs-Free India' campaign organised by the Honnavar Mandal Yuva Morcha. He spoke about the need to protect young people from the harmful effects of drugs and work towards building a healthy and strong society.

MLA Dinakar Shetty, BJP District President N.S. Hegde, Konkan Railway DRM Asha Shetty, along with other party leaders and representatives of various organisations, were also present.

Passengers Use A Ladder To Climb Platform

The condition of the station was highlighted shortly before the MP's arrival, when the Mangaluru-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express pulled into the station.

Passengers were seen crossing the railway tracks with their luggage and using a ladder to climb onto the platform. The incident highlighted the difficulties faced by passengers at the station and the need for safer access.

People present at the station reportedly pointed out that such situations were exactly why a flyover or a safer passenger access route was urgently needed.