Two men, including a civil engineer, were arrested by Kumbalgodu police for allegedly running an illegal hookah bar from a rented house in Kenchanapura, Bengaluru. Police seized hookah pots, pipes and other equipment.

Kumbalgodu police have arrested two men, including a civil engineer, for allegedly setting up and operating an illegal hookah bar from a rented house in Kenchanapura village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The police reportedly uncovered the operation after noticing an unusually large number of young people visiting the house and several bikes being parked outside regularly.

The arrested men have been identified as Ajith, a resident of Meenakshi Nagar near Basaveshwara Nagar, and KR Varun, a resident of Kalenahalli village in Hassan district. Police have seized five hookah pots, three hookah pipes, two boxes and other equipment used in the illegal setup.

According to officials, Kumbalgodu patrol police became suspicious after noticing a steady stream of young people visiting the rented house in Kenchanapura. Based on information received about the gatherings, a police team led by Inspector Kumar raided the premises and allegedly found the illegal hookah bar operating inside the house.

Hookah Bars Charged ₹650 To ₹700 Per Hour

According to the police, Ajith was working as a civil engineer with a private company near Domlur and regularly attended hookah parties with his friends at weekends. However, the cost of visiting hookah bars reportedly became a concern for him, with establishments charging between ₹650 and ₹700 per hour.

When four or five friends visited together, their total bill could reportedly reach ₹5,000 to ₹6,000, making it difficult for the group to split the expenses.

Police said this led Ajith to come up with the idea of starting his own hookah setup so that he and his friends could enjoy parties without spending as much money. His friend Varun allegedly agreed to join him in the plan.

Ajith then began looking into how to set up a hookah bar. During their search, the duo reportedly learnt that a hookah parlour near Nagarbhavi had recently shut down. They allegedly contacted its owner and purchased the equipment that had been used at the establishment.

The two then rented a house in Kenchanapura and allegedly converted it into a hookah bar. The setup was reportedly operated discreetly, with Ajith and Varun hosting hookah parties for groups of young people.

How Did The Secret Get Out?

The operation reportedly continued for several months before attracting the attention of local residents and the police. Locals noticed a large number of unfamiliar young men visiting the area, while several bikes were frequently seen parked outside the same house.

Kumbalgodu patrol police eventually received information about the suspicious gatherings and began monitoring the premises. Acting on the tip-off, a police team raided the house and allegedly discovered the hookah setup.

Officials said Ajith had been running the illegal operation from the rented property for about a year. He allegedly believed that operating from a village on the outskirts of Bengaluru would keep the activity from attracting suspicion.

However, the frequent movement of young people and vehicles reportedly drew attention to the house. Police have arrested Ajith and Varun and seized the hookah equipment from the premises.

The police are also investigating whether the house owner was aware of the alleged illegal activities being carried out on the property and whether any other individuals were involved in the operation.