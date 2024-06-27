Bengaluru SHOCKER! Grandfather accused of raping 6-yr-old granddaughter, father arrested for alleged cover up

In Bengaluru's Hulimavu area, a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather. The incident led to arrests, including the child's father, amid accusations of family conspiracy. The victim is receiving care at Vanivilasa Hospital, sparking public outrage and calls for justice in the distressing case.

Bengaluru was rocked by a disturbing incident where a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather. The incident, unfolding in the Hulimavu area on Bannerghatta Road, has sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice.

According to reports, the assault took place while the child's mother, originally from Tamil Nadu, was at work. Shockingly, it is alleged that the child's father, along with other family members including the grandfather, grandmother, and uncles, conspired to conceal the crime. They reportedly deceived the mother with promises of transferring property and depositing gold in the granddaughter's name.



Karnataka HORROR! Class 10th boy makes sexual advances towards aunt, kills her after refusal

The matter came to light when the distressed mother sought help from neighbours upon discovering the assault. She promptly took her daughter to Vanivilasa Hospital and filed a formal complaint at the Hulimavu police station. Subsequently, the police arrested the child's father, while efforts were underway to apprehend the accused grandfather, grandmother, and two uncles involved in the incident.

Currently, the young victim is receiving medical care at Vanivilasa Hospital, while authorities continue their investigation into this distressing case. The police are searching for the accused grandfather, who is currently in hiding. The incident has elicited a strong public outcry and calls for stringent action against the perpetrators.

Latest Videos