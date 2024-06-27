After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka govt also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here’s what we know

The Food Safety and Quality Department in Karnataka is considering a ban on panipuri due to findings of carcinogenic elements in its ingredients, including sauces and meetha khara powder. Recent surveys in Bengaluru revealed alarming levels of these substances, prompting concerns about public health and sparking discussions on regulating their use.

The Food Safety and Quality Department in Karnataka is poised to deliver a significant blow to panipuri lovers across the state. Following recent bans on Gobi and kebabs due to health risks, panipuri has now come under scrutiny for potentially containing carcinogenic elements.

A recent survey conducted in 49 areas of Bengaluru has revealed alarming findings: ingredients used in panipuri, including five types of sauces and the popular meetha khara powder, contain carcinogens. This revelation has prompted authorities to consider a ban on these harmful substances, which could pose serious health risks to consumers.



Samples collected from various parts of the state, especially in 19 areas of Bengaluru, indicated the presence of carcinogenic substances in the sauces and meetha powder used in panipuri preparation. These findings highlight a pressing concern about the safety of the beloved street snack, particularly among young students and enthusiasts who frequent panipuri stalls.



"If these harmful elements enter the human body, they can severely impact health," warned a spokesperson from the Food Safety and Quality Department. Discussions are underway to prohibit the use of specific sauces and meetha powder known to contain carcinogens, such as sauce and mita.

The potential ban underscores growing efforts by regulatory authorities to safeguard public health amidst rising concerns over food safety. As the debate unfolds, consumers and vendors alike are awaiting further directives from the government regarding the future of panipuri in Karnataka.

