Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Adani Defence, Thales Group to produce 70mm rockets in India under Make-in-India initiative

    Announcing the decision, Thales India head Ashish Saraf said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Adani Group in India. We look forward to collaborating on the manufacturing of Thales' 70mm rockets in India."

    Adani Defence, Thales Group to produce 70mm rockets in India under Make-in-India initiative AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    In an effort to achieve the government's ambitious Make-in-India initiative and a push towards "Atmanirbharta" or self-reliance in the defence sector, Adani Defence has inked an agreement with French giant Thales Group to manufacture 70mm rocket systems in India.

    However, it has not been revealed whether unguided rocket or laser guided rocket systems will be made at Adani Defence's facilities.

    'All thanks to vloggers': Overcrowded Dehradun's Robber's Cave sparks fury among netizens (WATCH)

    Announcing the decision, Thales India head Ashish Saraf said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Adani Group in India. We look forward to collaborating on the manufacturing of Thales' 70mm rockets in India."

    "This partnership is a key milestone in our continued support of #MakeinIndia and #AatmanirbharBharat vision for India's growing defence industry," Saraf added.

    "Not only is this partnership significant for our commitment to India, but it also allows us to strengthen our partner network worldwide," Thales India head said.

    "We congratulate the Adani Group on this partnership. Together, we seek to contribute to the further growth and success of India's defence sector," Thales Group said.

    In February 2023, the Thales Group and defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamic Limited (BDL) had inked a Memorandum of Understanding for setting up manufacturing facilities in India for precision-strike 70mm laser guided rockets (FZ275 LGR).

    According to the agreement, the BDL would be a part of the FZ275 LGR global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of Indian manufactured components to existing and future 70mm laser guided rockets customers.

    The BDL-made 70mm laser guided rocket solution would also be provided to the Indian Air Force for the existing helicopter fleet of Advanced Light Helicopters (WSI) and Light Combat Helicopters.

    It should be mentioned that Thales Group is a market leader in 2.75’’/70mm Rocket Systems, Launcher and Firing Control Systems.

    Unguided Rockets:

    The 70mm Unguided Rockets has a higher standard of interoperability with a successful integration on multiple platforms, from launchers, to airborne and ground-combat platforms, as well as Remote Weapon Stations.

    It is used for area saturation in a symmetric warfare and direct as well as indirect fire support.

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH)

    Laser Guided Rockets:

    The 70mm Laser Guided Rockets enabled multiple missions by the precision of the laser guidance, insensible to jamming and most precise to lead the ammunition to target.

    It is considered as the lightest, shortest and versatile 70mm laser guided rocket. These systems can be 'deployed in day and night operations at ranges between 1.5m up to 7km (on helicopter)'.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details AJR

    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details

    iDEX inks landmark 350th contract! MoD, SpacePixxel to work on design, development of miniaturised satellite gcw

    iDEX inks landmark 350th contract! MoD, SpacePixxel to work on design, development of miniaturised satellite

    Beijing increasing aggression in South China sea: Signs of rattled hegemonic bully losing influence AJR

    Beijing's increasing aggression in South China sea: Signs of rattled hegemonic bully losing influence

    Hat trick for Pushpak: ISRO nails autonomous landing experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle (WATCH) gcw

    Hat-trick for Pushpak: ISRO nails autonomous landing experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle (WATCH)

    Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir AJR

    Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir

    Recent Stories

    Renukaswamy muder case: Bengaluru Police seek Instagram's help in retrieving victim's messages vkp

    Renukaswamy muder case: Bengaluru Police seek Instagram's help in retrieving victim's messages

    Everest to Fuji: 7 most climbed mountains in the World ATG

    Everest to Fuji: 7 most climbed mountains in the World

    All thanks to vloggers': Overcrowded Dehradun's Robber's Cave sparks fury among netizens (WATCH) AJR

    'All thanks to vloggers': Overcrowded Dehradun's Robber's Cave sparks fury among netizens (WATCH)

    Payal Malik cries as she narrates Armaan's 2nd marriage to Kritika ATG

    Payal Malik cries as she narrates Armaan's 2nd marriage to Kritika

    9-year-old brain tumor patient Ranveer Bharti turns IPS officer for a day in Varanasi watch anr

    9-year-old brain tumor patient Ranveer Bharti turns IPS officer for a day in Varanasi [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon