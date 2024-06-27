Adani Defence, Thales Group to produce 70mm rockets in India under Make-in-India initiative

Announcing the decision, Thales India head Ashish Saraf said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Adani Group in India. We look forward to collaborating on the manufacturing of Thales' 70mm rockets in India."

In an effort to achieve the government's ambitious Make-in-India initiative and a push towards "Atmanirbharta" or self-reliance in the defence sector, Adani Defence has inked an agreement with French giant Thales Group to manufacture 70mm rocket systems in India.

However, it has not been revealed whether unguided rocket or laser guided rocket systems will be made at Adani Defence's facilities.

"This partnership is a key milestone in our continued support of #MakeinIndia and #AatmanirbharBharat vision for India's growing defence industry," Saraf added.

"Not only is this partnership significant for our commitment to India, but it also allows us to strengthen our partner network worldwide," Thales India head said.

"We congratulate the Adani Group on this partnership. Together, we seek to contribute to the further growth and success of India's defence sector," Thales Group said.

In February 2023, the Thales Group and defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamic Limited (BDL) had inked a Memorandum of Understanding for setting up manufacturing facilities in India for precision-strike 70mm laser guided rockets (FZ275 LGR).

According to the agreement, the BDL would be a part of the FZ275 LGR global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of Indian manufactured components to existing and future 70mm laser guided rockets customers.

The BDL-made 70mm laser guided rocket solution would also be provided to the Indian Air Force for the existing helicopter fleet of Advanced Light Helicopters (WSI) and Light Combat Helicopters.

It should be mentioned that Thales Group is a market leader in 2.75’’/70mm Rocket Systems, Launcher and Firing Control Systems.

Unguided Rockets:

The 70mm Unguided Rockets has a higher standard of interoperability with a successful integration on multiple platforms, from launchers, to airborne and ground-combat platforms, as well as Remote Weapon Stations.

It is used for area saturation in a symmetric warfare and direct as well as indirect fire support.

Laser Guided Rockets:

The 70mm Laser Guided Rockets enabled multiple missions by the precision of the laser guidance, insensible to jamming and most precise to lead the ammunition to target.

It is considered as the lightest, shortest and versatile 70mm laser guided rocket. These systems can be 'deployed in day and night operations at ranges between 1.5m up to 7km (on helicopter)'.

