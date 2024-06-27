Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy muder case: Bengaluru Police seek Instagram's help in retrieving victim's messages

    Bengaluru Police are pursuing Instagram for crucial details in the Renukaswamy murder case. Allegedly, Renukaswamy used a fake account to harass actor Darshan's partner, leading to a retaliatory kidnapping and fatal assault. Deleted data recovery efforts include acquiring new SIM cards under the deceased's and accused's names, amid the disposal of phones for evidence elimination.

    Renukaswamy muder case: Bengaluru Police seek Instagram's help in retrieving victim's messages vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    Bengaluru Police have taken steps to retrieve crucial information from Instagram regarding the Renukaswamy murder case. The deceased, Renukaswamy, allegedly used a fake account to send obscene messages to actor Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda, under the pseudonym Gautham. 

    This action purportedly led to a retaliatory kidnapping by Darshan's associates from Chitradurga to Pattagere, where Renukaswamy was fatally assaulted. Subsequently, his mobile phone was discarded in a cesspool at Sumanahalli, complicating the recovery of digital evidence.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused

    The police have initiated efforts to gather deleted data by acquiring new SIM cards registered under both the deceased's and the accused's names. The mobile phones belonging to Renukaswamy and the accused Ragha Vendra were disposed of to eliminate potential evidence related to the crime. Additionally, web applications linked to Darshan and other suspects have been deactivated, prompting law enforcement to intensify their evidence collection efforts.

    In light of these developments, Bengaluru Police have formally approached Instagram to obtain information from the deceased's fake accounts. 

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 3:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka government also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here's what we know vkp

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka govt also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here’s what we know

    Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya? vkp

    Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya?

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH)

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    Recent Stories

    Everest to Fuji: 7 most climbed mountains in the World ATG

    Everest to Fuji: 7 most climbed mountains in the World

    Adani Defence, Thales Group to produce 70mm rockets in India under Make-in-India initiative AJR

    Adani Defence, Thales Group to produce 70mm rockets in India under Make-in-India initiative

    All thanks to vloggers': Overcrowded Dehradun's Robber's Cave sparks fury among netizens (WATCH) AJR

    'All thanks to vloggers': Overcrowded Dehradun's Robber's Cave sparks fury among netizens (WATCH)

    Payal Malik cries as she narrates Armaan's 2nd marriage to Kritika ATG

    Payal Malik cries as she narrates Armaan's 2nd marriage to Kritika

    9-year-old brain tumor patient Ranveer Bharti turns IPS officer for a day in Varanasi watch anr

    9-year-old brain tumor patient Ranveer Bharti turns IPS officer for a day in Varanasi [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon