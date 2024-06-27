Renukaswamy muder case: Bengaluru Police seek Instagram's help in retrieving victim's messages

Bengaluru Police are pursuing Instagram for crucial details in the Renukaswamy murder case. Allegedly, Renukaswamy used a fake account to harass actor Darshan's partner, leading to a retaliatory kidnapping and fatal assault. Deleted data recovery efforts include acquiring new SIM cards under the deceased's and accused's names, amid the disposal of phones for evidence elimination.

Bengaluru Police have taken steps to retrieve crucial information from Instagram regarding the Renukaswamy murder case. The deceased, Renukaswamy, allegedly used a fake account to send obscene messages to actor Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda, under the pseudonym Gautham.

This action purportedly led to a retaliatory kidnapping by Darshan's associates from Chitradurga to Pattagere, where Renukaswamy was fatally assaulted. Subsequently, his mobile phone was discarded in a cesspool at Sumanahalli, complicating the recovery of digital evidence.



The police have initiated efforts to gather deleted data by acquiring new SIM cards registered under both the deceased's and the accused's names. The mobile phones belonging to Renukaswamy and the accused Ragha Vendra were disposed of to eliminate potential evidence related to the crime. Additionally, web applications linked to Darshan and other suspects have been deactivated, prompting law enforcement to intensify their evidence collection efforts.

In light of these developments, Bengaluru Police have formally approached Instagram to obtain information from the deceased's fake accounts.

