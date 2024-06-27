Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya?

    Political activity in Karnataka's Channapatna constituency is heating up ahead of by-elections. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, frequently visiting, is speculated to field his daughter Aishwarya instead of contesting himself. The seat, among three vacant assembly constituencies, has become a political hotspot with intense campaigning and special grants announced by Shivakumar.

    Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Political activity in Karnataka's Channapatna assembly constituency is heating up ahead of the by-elections. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has visited the constituency multiple times, aiming to win over the voters. Initially, there were hints that Shivakumar himself might contest from Channapatna. However, recent indications suggest that his daughter Aishwarya might enter the race instead.

    Three assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Channapatna in Ramanagara district (previously held by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy), Sandur in Bellary district (vacated by MP Tukaram), and Shiggamvi in Haveri district (vacated by former CM and sitting MP Basavaraja Bomamai) have been left vacant following the Lok Sabha elections. The upcoming by-elections have intensified political activity, with Channapatna becoming a focal point.

    Price hikes are unrelated to guarantee schemes: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Shivakumar, who rarely visited Channapatna in the past, has made three or four trips there in the last month alone. His visits included religious trips, meetings with political leaders, and participation in campaign programs. During these visits, he has made political moves and announced special grants from the state government, leading to speculation about his candidacy.

    However, rumours now suggest that instead of Shivakumar, his daughter Aishwarya might contest in Channapatna. Aishwarya, who has been managing industries and educational institutions, is reportedly preparing to enter politics. There are whispers that this decision has not entirely pleased the Congress high command. It remains to be seen if Shivakumar will be persuaded to field his daughter.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 1:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH)

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur sexual harassment case vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur rape case

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar calls for collective action against drug abuse

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar calls for collective action against drug abuse

    Recent Stories

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's EXPENSIVE wedding card contains gold Hindu gold idols and silver temple RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s EXPENSIVE wedding card contains gold Hindu god idols and silver temple

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH)

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused

    Nagaland state lottery June 27, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 27, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Kalki 2898 AD' LEAKED: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other Torront sites ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD' LEAKED: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other Torront sites

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon