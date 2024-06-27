Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya?

Political activity in Karnataka's Channapatna constituency is heating up ahead of by-elections. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, frequently visiting, is speculated to field his daughter Aishwarya instead of contesting himself. The seat, among three vacant assembly constituencies, has become a political hotspot with intense campaigning and special grants announced by Shivakumar.

Political activity in Karnataka's Channapatna assembly constituency is heating up ahead of the by-elections. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has visited the constituency multiple times, aiming to win over the voters. Initially, there were hints that Shivakumar himself might contest from Channapatna. However, recent indications suggest that his daughter Aishwarya might enter the race instead.

Three assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Channapatna in Ramanagara district (previously held by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy), Sandur in Bellary district (vacated by MP Tukaram), and Shiggamvi in Haveri district (vacated by former CM and sitting MP Basavaraja Bomamai) have been left vacant following the Lok Sabha elections. The upcoming by-elections have intensified political activity, with Channapatna becoming a focal point.



Shivakumar, who rarely visited Channapatna in the past, has made three or four trips there in the last month alone. His visits included religious trips, meetings with political leaders, and participation in campaign programs. During these visits, he has made political moves and announced special grants from the state government, leading to speculation about his candidacy.

However, rumours now suggest that instead of Shivakumar, his daughter Aishwarya might contest in Channapatna. Aishwarya, who has been managing industries and educational institutions, is reportedly preparing to enter politics. There are whispers that this decision has not entirely pleased the Congress high command. It remains to be seen if Shivakumar will be persuaded to field his daughter.

