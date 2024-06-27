Everest to Fuji: 7 most climbed mountains in the World

Lifestyle
Explore the world's most climbed mountains, from the iconic Everest and culturally rich Fuji to the rugged Rainier and majestic Mont Blanc
Africa's highest peak (5,895m), famed for its snow-capped summit and diverse ecosystems from rainforests to glaciers. Non-technical climb
Earth's highest peak (8,848m), challenging climbers with extreme altitude, harsh weather, and technical routes. Located in Nepal/Tibet
Japan's iconic volcano (3,776m), revered for its symmetrical cone and cultural significance. Popular climb during July-September
Prominent in Washington state, USA (4,392m), known for glaciated peaks and technical climbs amid the Cascade Range
Europe's highest peak in the Alps (4,809m), offering breathtaking scenery and challenging routes from both France and Italy
South America's highest peak (6,960m) in Argentina, a non-technical climb but challenging due to altitude and weather
North America's highest peak (6,190m) in Alaska, known for extreme cold, unpredictable weather, and demanding climbs