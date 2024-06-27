Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH)

In the 52-second video, a person wearing a Zomato t-shirt can be seen delivering a food order. After completing the delivery, the agent noticed an unattended food packet at the doorstep. He then picked up the unattended package, checked it, and left the scene with it.

A food delivery that went awry has sparked debate after a Bengaluru resident shared CCTV footage showing a Zomato delivery agent allegedly stealing a food package left at his doorstep. The incident was highlighted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Aditya.

In the 52-second video, a person wearing a Zomato t-shirt can be seen delivering a food order. After completing the delivery, the agent noticed an unattended food packet at the doorstep. He then picked up the unattended package, checked it, and left the scene with it.

"We caught @Zomato delivery theft on our CCTV camera in Bengaluru. He delivers the order, spots our other food package at the door, quietly picks it up and goes away. Shocking indeed," Aditya's post read.

The post quickly garnered attention, including a response from Zomato. The company addressed the incident in the comments and said, "Hi Aditya, we're sorry that this happened. Please be assured that we take such matters very seriously, and we will take strict action against those responsible for such incidents. Please send us the order details via DM so that we can investigate this promptly."

Later, Zomato provided an update, explaining, "Hi Aditya, thank you for bringing this to our notice. Once again, we sincerely apologize for this incident. As communicated earlier, we have zero tolerance policy and have taken strict action against the delivery partner. The safety and wellbeing of our customers is of utmost priority to us. Feel free to reach out to us in case you require any other support."

The incident sparked various reactions on social media. Some users shared their own experiences with food delivery theft, with one noting, "Not uncommon though... regularly happens with the early morning delivery companies such as BB Daily and Milk Basket as well." Another user commented, "This has happened with me by Blinkit in Kolkata twice."

Other comments touched on broader issues, with one person writing, "This is probably due to lack of training. Also, we see very shabby ways of delivery boys and bags in which the food is carried. Lack of hygiene is one of the major reasons we avoid ordering food on Swiggy or Zomato."

Some users offered alternative perspectives, questioning the circumstances of the unattended package. "Was the parcel yours? Then why didn't you pick it up? Why was it there outside?" one asked. Another suggested, "Strange and intriguing episode...was this a bait for the poor chap?"

A few comments expressed empathy for the delivery agent, with one user noting, "Poverty often leads to hunger and hunger leads to stealing food. Help him Zomato. He is human after all." Another remarked, "I feel so sorry we failed as a society. Nobody is born a thief. It is so easy to judge. I am not saying stealing is right, but it's just food. I feel we can order extra food and give it to our delivery guys if we can afford it. Spread smiles."

