Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka HORROR! Class 10th boy makes sexual advances towards aunt, kills her after refusal

    The accused minor boy who was at her home on Sunday, allegedly made sexual advances when the woman was sleeping. However, the woman -- his maternal aunt -- resisted and scolded him, and also asked him to behave properly.

    Karnataka HORROR! Class 10th boy makes sexual advances towards aunt, kills her after refusal gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    A 10th grade student has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly killing his 37-year-old aunt after she refused his inappropriate advances, police said on Wednesday. The event took place on Sunday night at a village in the Puttur talk of Dakshina Kannada district, close to Uppinangady town. A 37-year-old woman was found dead at her home under strange circumstances.

    The boy, who was visiting his aunt's house, is accused of making unwanted sexual advances towards her while she was sleeping. According to the police, the boy confessed to his crime.

    The accused admitted to his crime and told the police that he had killed the lady by suffocating her with a pillow after she went back to sleep because he was afraid she would tell others about his deed. After killing her, he informed his father that the woman had suffered a heart attack and died.

    The police, however, had suspicions about the boy since the woman's body was spotted. His father also informed the police about scratches on the accused's back.

    He admitted to using a pillow to suffocate his aunt to death when questioned by the police, claiming the scratches happened as she was trying to push him away so he could get away. The investigation is ongoing.

    Meanwhile in Hyderabad, a 31-year-old man named Mohammad Sheikh Aleem was reportedly brutally murdered by unknown individuals in Hyderabad. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Asif Nagar police station last night. The police have identified three suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Instagram influencer's death: detained youth sent to 3-day police custody anr

    Kerala Instagram influencer's death: Detained youth sent to 3-day police custody

    Shocking and heartbreaking': Actor Vijay mourns loss of 34 lives in Kallakurichi hooch incident AJR

    'Shocking and heartbreaking': Actor Vijay mourns loss of 34 lives in Kallakurichi hooch incident

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia; all you need to know AJR

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia; all you need to know

    Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video snt

    Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video

    Patna High Court scraps 65% reservations for Backward Classes, EBCs, SCs & STs; check details AJR

    Patna High Court scraps 65% reservations for Backward Classes, EBCs, SCs & STs; check details

    Recent Stories

    Manish Panday separated with wife Ashrita Shetty? Here's what we know ATG

    Manish Panday separated with wife Ashrita Shetty? Here's what we know

    Kerala Instagram influencer's death: detained youth sent to 3-day police custody anr

    Kerala Instagram influencer's death: Detained youth sent to 3-day police custody

    Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 7 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 7 reasons why you should buy it

    Chinese coast guard sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Chinese coast guard sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines; WATCH dramatic videos

    Karnataka's fuel price hike sparks BJP protest; several top leaders detained

    Karnataka's fuel price hike sparks BJP protest; several top leaders detained

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon