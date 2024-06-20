Karnataka HORROR! Class 10th boy makes sexual advances towards aunt, kills her after refusal

The accused minor boy who was at her home on Sunday, allegedly made sexual advances when the woman was sleeping. However, the woman -- his maternal aunt -- resisted and scolded him, and also asked him to behave properly.

A 10th grade student has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly killing his 37-year-old aunt after she refused his inappropriate advances, police said on Wednesday. The event took place on Sunday night at a village in the Puttur talk of Dakshina Kannada district, close to Uppinangady town. A 37-year-old woman was found dead at her home under strange circumstances.

The boy, who was visiting his aunt's house, is accused of making unwanted sexual advances towards her while she was sleeping. According to the police, the boy confessed to his crime.

The accused admitted to his crime and told the police that he had killed the lady by suffocating her with a pillow after she went back to sleep because he was afraid she would tell others about his deed. After killing her, he informed his father that the woman had suffered a heart attack and died.

The police, however, had suspicions about the boy since the woman's body was spotted. His father also informed the police about scratches on the accused's back.

He admitted to using a pillow to suffocate his aunt to death when questioned by the police, claiming the scratches happened as she was trying to push him away so he could get away. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, a 31-year-old man named Mohammad Sheikh Aleem was reportedly brutally murdered by unknown individuals in Hyderabad. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Asif Nagar police station last night. The police have identified three suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

