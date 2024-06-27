Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'All thanks to vloggers': Overcrowded Dehradun's Robber's Cave sparks fury among netizens (WATCH)

    The video, shared by the Instagram account uttarakhandwala_, has rekindled discussions about overcrowding in tourist areas. "The viral video from Guchhupani is sparking widespread discussion. The place is buzzing with an enormous crowd," the post read.

    As a surge of tourists visited the popular hill stations, viral videos have brought attention to the issue of overcrowding at major tourist destinations. Recently, a video from Guchhupani Cave, also known as Robber's Cave, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has gone viral, showcasing the site packed with visitors.

    The video, shared by the Instagram account uttarakhandwala_, has rekindled discussions about overcrowding in tourist areas. "The viral video from Guchhupani is sparking widespread discussion. The place is buzzing with an enormous crowd," the post read. The video has since garnered 7,906 likes and hundreds of comments.

    The footage shows people navigating through narrow passages in long queues, creating a chaotic atmosphere inside the cave. Many social media users compared the scene to crowded marketplaces.

    One Instagram user nostalgically commented, "I was so lucky and blessed to be born at a time when the natural beauty of Uttarakhand was intact. In 2004, we used to go there, and it was so peaceful and isolated that it sometimes felt a little scary even during the day. Uttarakhand is spoiled now."

    Concerns over the ecological impact were also voiced, with one user writing, "Is the administration sleeping? Allowing such an enormous crowd in an ecologically fragile place like this. Seriously, anything for money. Is that how you promote tourism?"

    Another user lamented, "Atrocious, we are 200 crore now, there is not a single place where you can have 5 minutes of peace. So sad indeed," while another quipped, "Has Paltan Bazar moved here now?"

    Criticism was also directed at social media influencers, with one comment stating, "All thanks to Insta vloggers... invite everyone everywhere."

    Others expressed concerns about potential safety hazards, with one user warning, "There could be a possibility of rampage."

    During peak travel seasons in winter and summer, videos of overcrowded tourist spots from destinations like Shimla, Manali, and Rishikesh frequently go viral, highlighting the ongoing challenge of managing tourist influxes while preserving natural beauty and ensuring safety.

