    Bengaluru: Sexual harassment inside Namma Metro; accused arrested

    Amid concerns over metro train harassment in Bengaluru, security officials arrest Lokesh Achar for allegedly molesting a woman during her commute. Swift action led to his apprehension at Kempegowda metro station. A background check reveals his involvement in prior harassment cases. Accused had two metro travel cards, suggesting regular use of the metro.

    Bengaluru: Sexual harassment inside Namma Metro; accused arrested
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    Following recent media coverage of sexual harassment incidents in Bengaluru metro trains, security officials were on high alert, leading to the apprehension of a man accused of sexually harassing a woman onboard a metro train.

    The accused, identified as Lokesh Achar, was arrested by metro security officials at Kempegowda metro station after allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman during her commute from Rajajinagar to MG Road.

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

    The victim, a regular commuter on the metro, faced harassment during the morning rush hour when the accused took advantage of the crowded train. He inappropriately touched and molested her, prompting the victim to raise an alarm. However, the accused fled the scene as the train stopped at Kempegowda metro station.

    Fortunately, the swift response of security officers Puttamadayah and Diwakar led to the apprehension of Lokesh Achar, who was then handed over to the police. The incident has been registered at the Upparapet police station.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL fines woman for unauthorised donation collection inside Namma Metro

    Background checks on the accused revealed that Lokesh Achar, a 30-year-old resident of Nelamangala's weavers' colony, had a previous record. He was previously involved in attempting to snatch a mobile phone from a woman on a BMTC bus, resulting in a case registered in April 2023. Additionally, he had been accused of molesting another woman who is currently out on bail related to that case.

    Notably, the accused possesses two metro travel cards, indicating his frequent use of the metro for commuting purposes.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
