    Bengaluru: BMRCL fines woman for unauthorised donation collection inside Namma Metro

    A woman collecting unauthorized donations on Bengaluru's Metro Purple Line faced consequences as metro authorities fined her Rs. 500 under the Metro Act. Identified as representing a social service organization, she was caught soliciting contributions from passengers, prompting swift action and an apology letter from her.

    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    In a concerning incident, a woman was fined for unauthorized donation collection aboard Bengaluru's Metro Purple Line, highlighting the issue of begging becoming prevalent within the metro system.

    The incident unfolded when a woman, identified as Bhagya, purportedly representing a social service organization named Jnanajyoti Seva Sansthan, began soliciting donations within the metro compartments. On Friday, she initiated the collection unnoticed, gathering contributions from passengers.

    The following day, Bhagya continued her donation rounds, carrying a collection box and displaying a QR code for contributions. This time, the assistant security guard spotted her activities at Benniganahalli metro station. Later, she was intercepted, escorted to Baiyappanahalli station, and interrogated in the control room.

    Upon inquiry and based on her self-identification as the secretary of Jnanajyoti Seva Sansthan, a case was registered against her under Section 59 of the Metro Act for causing disruption to passengers.

    Metro authorities took swift action, imposing a fine of Rs. 500 on the woman and securing an apology letter for her actions.

