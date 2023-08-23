Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval

The Karnataka State Board for Wildlife approves a 6.63 km elevated corridor in the Bannerghatta National Park eco-sensitive zone as part of the Satellite Town Ring Road project. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the decision, aiming to ease traffic and restrict heavy vehicles. The proposal balances development while preserving ecosystems and wildlife.

The Karnataka State Board for Wildlife (SBW) has given the green light for a 6.63 km elevated corridor in the eco-sensitive zone and Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) in Anekal range. The decision was made during a meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

This corridor is part of the 280-km Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project, aimed at easing traffic and restricting heavy vehicles in Bengaluru. A proposal to cut through BNP in 2018-19 faced opposition from conservationists, activists, and retired forest officials.



After review, the Public Works Department (PWD) presented five alternative proposals in 2023, choosing the elevated corridor to minimize BNP impact. The proposal, inspired by the Pench tiger reserve, includes erecting pillars, deck gates, CCTV, barricades, and boards.

The 17th wildlife board meeting quickly approved the proposal. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah backed STRR Phase-2 (NH948A), spanning 57.8 km from Ramanagara to Peddamadhagondapalli via BNP.



The proposal heads to the National Board for Wildlife (NBW). The Forest Department acknowledges the corridor's need due to traffic, underlining Anekal's wildlife importance. BNP, vital for migrating elephants to Tamil Nadu, contains a rich elephant population.

The SBW also established a committee like NBW's. Led by SBW's vice-chair, it safeguards habitats and conserves flora. The approval serves to balance development and preserve ecosystems and wildlife.