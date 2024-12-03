'BJP MLA Yatnal comes to DCM DK Shivakumar for signature': Former MP DK Suresh

Former MP DK Suresh claimed BJP leaders B.Y. Vijayendra and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal approached Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar for approvals, hinting at "compromise politics." Vijayendra denied allegations, stressing party unity, while BJP workers demanded action against Yatnal for his controversial remarks.

'BJP MLA Yatnal comes to DCM DK Shivakumar for signature': Former MP DK Suresh vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

Former MP DK Suresh claimed that not only BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra but also BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal often approach Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for document approvals.  

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Monday, Suresh highlighted the close ties between Vijayendra and Shivakumar. "It is not just Vijayendra who maintains a relationship with DK Shivakumar; even Yatnal sometimes seeks his help to get documents signed," he stated.  

BY Vijayendra EXCLUSIVE! 'Anti-party activities increase my anger'

Suresh also hinted at "compromise politics" between Vijayendra and Shivakumar, urging the release of any records of such interactions. "If there are records of their agreements, let them be made public. We have no objections," he added.  

Meanwhile, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal responded by acknowledging his interactions with Shivakumar but questioned why Suresh singled out Vijayendra. "Yes, I meet DK Shivakumar sometimes and discuss various matters. But why DK Suresh only mentioned Vijayendra is something I do not understand. It is his internal issue," Yatnal remarked.  

Reacting sharply to Yatnal's comments, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra dismissed the claims of "compromise politics" with Shivakumar. "If Yatnal has any evidence of such internal agreements, he should release it immediately. There is no need to wait for an auspicious time," Vijayendra told reporters on Sunday.  

Vijayendra emphasized his focus on strengthening the party and not engaging in any form of politics that compromises the BJP's values. "As the state president, my priority is organizing and empowering our cadre. Such baseless allegations do not concern me," he said.  

He also advised party members to maintain discipline and avoid public statements that could harm the BJP's image. "No one should speak in a way that disrespects the party or its workers. Our behaviour should align with the organization’s principles," Vijayendra stated.

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

The controversy has sparked outrage among BJP workers, with many demanding strict action against Yatnal. Vijayendra, however, clarified that he had not sought Yatnal's expulsion. "I have no personal agenda against Yatnal. My focus remains on strengthening the party and fighting against the corrupt Congress government," he said.  

Highlighting the ongoing issues, Vijayendra urged unity within the BJP. "We must stand together to oppose the Congress government’s corruption. Personal rivalries and public accusations only weaken our cause," he added.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru police arrest Gujarat based criminals for defrauding Meesho of Rs 5.5 crore vkp

Bengaluru police arrest Gujarat based criminals for defrauding Meesho of Rs 5.5 crore

Bengaluru: Outrage erupts over Panjurli god's portrayal with Minister Zameer Ahmed at Kannada Rajyotsava vkp

Bengaluru: Outrage erupts over Panjurli god's portrayal with Minister Zameer Ahmed at Kannada Rajyotsava

Kodagu Coffee growers worried as Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rainfall vkp

Kodagu Coffee growers worried as Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rainfall

Karnataka suffers from Cyclone Fengal effect: Yellow alert issued for 6 districts vkp

Karnataka suffers from Cyclone Fengal effect: Yellow alert issued for 6 districts

Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss snt

Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss

Recent Stories

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years gcw

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December? AJR

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December?

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalized (WATCH) snt

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalised (WATCH)

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family RBA

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon