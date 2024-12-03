'BJP MLA Yatnal comes to DCM DK Shivakumar for signature': Former MP DK Suresh

Former MP DK Suresh claimed BJP leaders B.Y. Vijayendra and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal approached Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar for approvals, hinting at "compromise politics." Vijayendra denied allegations, stressing party unity, while BJP workers demanded action against Yatnal for his controversial remarks.

Former MP DK Suresh claimed that not only BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra but also BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal often approach Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for document approvals.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Monday, Suresh highlighted the close ties between Vijayendra and Shivakumar. "It is not just Vijayendra who maintains a relationship with DK Shivakumar; even Yatnal sometimes seeks his help to get documents signed," he stated.



Suresh also hinted at "compromise politics" between Vijayendra and Shivakumar, urging the release of any records of such interactions. "If there are records of their agreements, let them be made public. We have no objections," he added.

Meanwhile, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal responded by acknowledging his interactions with Shivakumar but questioned why Suresh singled out Vijayendra. "Yes, I meet DK Shivakumar sometimes and discuss various matters. But why DK Suresh only mentioned Vijayendra is something I do not understand. It is his internal issue," Yatnal remarked.

Reacting sharply to Yatnal's comments, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra dismissed the claims of "compromise politics" with Shivakumar. "If Yatnal has any evidence of such internal agreements, he should release it immediately. There is no need to wait for an auspicious time," Vijayendra told reporters on Sunday.

Vijayendra emphasized his focus on strengthening the party and not engaging in any form of politics that compromises the BJP's values. "As the state president, my priority is organizing and empowering our cadre. Such baseless allegations do not concern me," he said.

He also advised party members to maintain discipline and avoid public statements that could harm the BJP's image. "No one should speak in a way that disrespects the party or its workers. Our behaviour should align with the organization’s principles," Vijayendra stated.



The controversy has sparked outrage among BJP workers, with many demanding strict action against Yatnal. Vijayendra, however, clarified that he had not sought Yatnal's expulsion. "I have no personal agenda against Yatnal. My focus remains on strengthening the party and fighting against the corrupt Congress government," he said.

Highlighting the ongoing issues, Vijayendra urged unity within the BJP. "We must stand together to oppose the Congress government’s corruption. Personal rivalries and public accusations only weaken our cause," he added.

